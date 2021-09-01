UpstartWorks Partners with Jobes Company to expand e-commerce footprint

Jobes has more than 200 products sold through leading home improvement, garden, hardware, and discount stores across North America. The Jobes partnership with UpstartWorks will focus on expanding the e-commerce footprint, further developing the e-commerce product offering and providing consistent content and branding of the Jobes Company and their products.

"UpstartWorks is the perfect partner to help Jobes establish a greater e-commerce foundation for their brand while leveraging our distribution services to ensure timely delivery to their customers. Jobes is a leader in their industry and is well positioned to rapidly expand their e-commerce footprint—which is going to delight their incredibly deep customer base," said Rohan Thambrahalli, CEO of UpstartWorks.

UpstartWorks is an advanced e-commerce commercialization platform company for industrial brands. The UpstartWorks software platform offers customers advanced logic-based, automation, and AI tools designed for e-commerce optimization through a single all-access portal. UpstartWorks will leverage its e-commerce expertise, using its Accounting Automation Engine, to channel deeper into existing partnerships. UpstartWorks will immediately begin content management across all sales channels for Jobes, provide more accurate forecasting and mitigate chargebacks.

"The Jobes brand is an industry leader in the lawn and garden category, and control of our catalog and brand across the e-commerce landscape should reflect that. Jobes is poised for significant growth in the e-commerce channel, and after a long search for the right partner, it was clear that UpstartWorks has the platform and people to assist us in realizing our short-term objectives, while solidifying our long-term growth strategy. Jobes will benefit greatly by utilizing UpstartWorks' tech stack to forecast more efficiently, optimize operational performance, and more effectively manage content across all platforms," said Nick Prater, Director of National Accounts for Jobes.

The Automation Accounting Engine, offered exclusively through UpstartWorks, is designed to streamline receivable vendor data, identify, track, and resolve costly e-commerce marketplace chargebacks and overbilling through a single all-access portal. It is a driving force helping companies increase cashflow and boost outcomes as it sifts through Amazon's complex collection model.

About UpstartWorks

UpstartWorks helps industrial brands establish, expand, and propel their presence on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. UpstartWorks combines a suite of advanced technologies, paired with a deep understanding of marketplace dynamics to optimize brands' e-commerce profitability. With a focus on industrial brands, UpstartWorks creates strategies focused on the commercial buyer, enabling brands to reach a more extensive customer set. Centrally located in Chicago IL, UpstartWorks' 55,000 sq. ft. warehouse offers clients full pick, pack and ship capabilities, as well kitting and direct fulfilment solutions.

About Jobes

The Jobes Company specializes in home, garden, and outdoor products with a commitment to giving consumers better products that deliver better results. The company is the nation's #1 organics fertilizer brand and produces over 1 billion square feet of consumer and commercial-grade landscaping fabrics, annually. Additional innovative products include plant spikes, soils & potting mixes, fencing & netting, as well as sun shades and accessories. The Company is represented by a robust portfolio of brands including Jobes Organics, Easy Gardener, Ross, WeedBlock, PowerGrid, Sun Sail, and others. With over 200 products at retail, Jobes brands are available online and at leading home improvement, garden, hardware and discount stores across North America.

