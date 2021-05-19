UpstartWorks to be Go-to-Market Partner for DropLabs

DropLabs selected UpstartWork's unique advanced AI platform and services to drive rapid expansion of its e-commerce marketplace availability. The UpstartWorks software platform offers customers advanced AI tools designed for e-commerce optimization through a single all-access portal enabling advanced mining of data, machine learning-based forecasting, ad optimization, and accounting optimization.

"We are the ideal partner for DropLabs because we specialize in optimizing e-commerce outcomes for innovative product companies seeking to own categories. We're expecting an intensive response from consumers and are excited to apply our advanced technology to drive adoption of this unique revolutionary haptic technology product," said Rohan Thambrahalli, Founder and President of UpstartWorks.

DropLabs haptic sneaker, EP 01, provides a full-body sound experience perfect for gaming, VR, listening to music, watching movies, and more. DropLabs technology converts audio signals into vibrations you can feel, activating your body and your brain through your sensory system. The sneakers receive audio signals in stereo wirelessly over Bluetooth and come with a downloadable controller app that allows you to control the intensity and feeling of the vibration. DropLabs sneakers also support a low latency wired platform for elite gaming and music recording where every millisecond counts. The shoes are rechargeable and offer up to six hours of immersive entertainment off a single charge.

"DropLabs sneakers are designed to bring a heightened sense of energy and feeling to digital entertainment, bridging the gap between the live and in-home experience. Our sneakers are the next generation of wearable devices, technology that is seamlessly integrated into everyday products offering access to new adventures at any time, from any place," said Susan Paley, CEO of DropLabs. "Partnering with UpstartWorks' advanced technology platform allows us to scale and learn more about our customers than ever before while remaining focused on our priorities to advance haptic technology through groundbreaking products."

UpstartWorks will begin distributing DropLabs haptic sneakers on June 1, 2021. Until now, EP 01 has been available in limited quantities directly from the DropLabs website.

"We are co-investing with DropLabs on this venture and are increasingly looking for ways to advance distribution as an integrated partner and go-to-market distributor for groundbreaking companies worldwide. We have the technology and experience to work across multiple channels to maximize outcomes on key marketplaces for innovative products," said Thambrahalli.

About UpstartWorks

UpstartWorks helps brands establish, expand, and propel their presence on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. UpstartWorks combines a suite of advanced technologies, paired with a deep understanding of marketplace dynamics, to optimize brands' e-commerce profitability.

About DropLabs

DropLabs is developing audio technology to enable the world to feel the sound— from the ground up. DropLabs is based in Echo Park, Los Angeles, embedded in a community rooted in diversity and creativity. Proudly leading the charge as a female-led company, DropLabs inspires the tech industry's next generation by leaning into exploration, innovation, and inclusion.

Contact:

Sara Threadgill

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

[email protected]

