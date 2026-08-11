Upstate Elevator Launches First Dual Kanna & Kava Beverage Line

New zero-proof functional spritzes and sodas offer a botanical alternative to alcohol and THC

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate Elevator, a Vermont-grown, family-owned company known for its clean-crafted cannabis products, today introduced the first dual kanna & kava beverage line, expanding beyond cannabinoids with a new collection of zero-proof functional spritzes and sodas. The lineup includes Pink Grapefruit Uplift Spritz and Blackberry Zinger Unwind Soda, available now, with Lychee Blood Orange Uplift Spritz arriving later this month. Each beverage is crafted with a blend of clinically studied Zembrin® kanna, noble kava root extract, and L-theanine.

Meet the newest lineup of functional beverages, featuring clinically studied Zembrin® kanna, noble kava root extract, and L-theanine in three refreshing flavors: Pink Grapefruit, Blackberry Zinger, and Lychee Blood Orange.

As the first brand to introduce a dual kanna and kava infused spritz and soda lineup, Upstate Elevator is defining a new category of functional beverages. Each can is 0% ABV, THC-free, and made with organic ingredients, no preservatives and nothing artificial, combining kanna, kava, and L-theanine into a refreshing, non-intoxicating experience designed to support relaxation, mood and mental clarity.

Pink Grapefruit Uplift Spritz: Sip on this sparkling functional beverage with bright pink grapefruit flavor, formulated with noble kava root and L-theanine to promote a positive mood and light, social energy. Made with 50mg Zembrin® kanna, 20mg kava extract, 90mg L-theanine, and 40mg potassium, it's 40 calories and low sugar. Bright, refreshing, and easy to sip, it keeps things light and open for afternoons, errands, walks, backyard hangs, social plans, and all the moments in between.

Blackberry Zinger Unwind Soda: This functional botanical soda combines a kava-forward blend with bold blackberry and bright citrus flavors, crafted with kanna extract and L-theanine to promote calm, comfortable relaxation without alcohol or THC. Made with 100mg kava extract, 15mg Zembrin® kanna, and 90mg L-theanine, it's naturally flavored and naturally sweetened. Crisp, bold, and grounding, it's easygoing and perfect for evenings or anytime it's time to unwind, ease into a calmer state of mind, and let the day go.

The launch represents the next evolution of Upstate Elevator's product portfolio, extending the brand beyond its premium cannabinoid offerings while remaining true to its mission of creating thoughtfully formulated, plant-based wellness products. This new spritz and soda collection complements Upstate's existing portfolio, including its recently launched kanna and kava gummies, giving consumers another functional, non-intoxicating option for moments when they want to unwind, elevate their mood, or support everyday well-being.

"Consumers are ready for functional beverages they can actually feel that go beyond cannabinoids," said Dylan Raap, Founder and CEO of Upstate Elevator. "The hemp industry has experienced significant change and uncertainty the past year, but our commitment to innovation and quality remains constant. Our new kanna & kava drinks allow us to explore new botanical ingredients and create a functional beverage experience that gives consumers more options while staying true to the craftsmanship and standards they expect from Upstate."

Pink Grapefruit Uplift Spritz and Blackberry Zinger Unwind Soda are available for purchase now at upstateelevator.com and will begin rolling out to select retail partners nationwide. Lychee Blood Orange Uplift Spritz will join the lineup later this month.

For more information, visit upstateelevator.com or follow @upstate_elevator on Instagram.

About Upstate Elevator

Upstate Elevator is a Vermont-grown, family owned company offering you clean, natural ways to elevate your everyday. From CBD to THC and everything in between, our goal is to make feeling good feel better. www.upstateelevator.com

SOURCE Upstate Elevator