Upstate Elevator Launches Its First-Ever THC Spirit Ahead of Dry January

A vibrant, smoky Añejo Lime zero-proof spirit designed for flavor seekers and mindful sippers alike

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate Elevator , a pioneer in clean-crafted cannabinoid beverages, announced today the debut of its Añejo Lime THC Spirit , the brand's first-ever zero-proof THC spirit. Crafted for mindful drinkers and flavor seekers alike, the Añejo Lime THC Spirit delivers a smooth, elevated experience designed to take your Dry January to new heights.

Upstate Elevator Añejo Lime THC Spirit

Each 750 mL bottle packs 166 mg of THC, providing 10 mg per 1.5 oz serving, along with 38 mg of L-theanine to create relaxed, easygoing vibes. Smoky oak, bright citrus, and a playful flicker of jalapeño heat collide in this hangover-free pour.

Made to mimic the ritual of a traditional spirit without the boozy aftermath, Añejo Lime THC Spirit plays well in just about any scenario – poured over ice, taken as a shot, or mixed into your favorite mocktail recipe. Upstate Elevator's signature formulation is crafted for a quick, consistent onset, delivering a noticeable lift in just 15 minutes.

"Consumers want alcohol-free options that still feel elevated, intentional, and fun, and this spirit checks every box," said Dylan Raap, Upstate Elevator's Founder & CEO. "Our Añejo Lime THC Spirit is crafted for all the moments you'd typically pour a cocktail, just without the next-day drag. This launch represents an exciting new chapter for zero-proof drinking."

The Añejo Lime THC Spirit is retailing for $49.99 and is available now for purchase at upstateelevator.com . It's also rolling out on shelves at select retailers in TX, NJ, and TN, offering a premium, alcohol-free option for consumers 21+.

For more information, visit upstateelevator.com or follow @upstate_elevator on Instagram.

About Upstate Elevator

Upstate Elevator is a Vermont-grown, family owned, nationally-loved cannabis company offering you clean, natural ways to elevate your everyday. From CBD to THC and everything in between, our goal is to make feeling good feel better. www.upstateelevator.com

