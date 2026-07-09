Upstate Elevator Launches Kanna and Kava Gummies, Its First Step Beyond Cannabinoids

New THC- and hemp-free gummies tap into growing demand for functional botanicals that support mood, relaxation, and everyday well-being

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate Elevator, a Vermont-grown, family-owned company known for its clean crafted cannabis products, announced today the launch of two new botanical gummies: Mango Brighter Mood, featuring kanna, and Wild Strawberry Deep Delight, featuring kava. Marking a natural expansion beyond cannabinoids, these functional gummies tap into growing consumer demand for alcohol- and THC-free ways to boost mood, manage stress and unwind naturally.

Upstate Elevator Mango Brighter Mood and Wild Strawberry Deep Delight gummies

Following the success of its adaptogen-infused beverages, including award-winning Yuzu Lemonade Spritz and Ruby Red Ranch Water, Upstate Elevator is broadening its portfolio to meet growing consumer interest in functional ingredients that support daily well-being.

Rooted in centuries of traditional use throughout the South Pacific, kava has long been valued for its calming properties, while modern research continues to explore its role in supporting relaxation and stress management.1 Kanna, a South African botanical, has emerged as a popular ingredient for mood support, valued for its potential to promote emotional well-being and balance daily stress.2

Building on its reputation for premium, plant-based products, Upstate Elevator has developed two gummy formulations designed to fit seamlessly into daily wellness routines, with no intoxicating effects:

Wild Strawberry Deep Delight Gummies: Formulated with 25mg of noble kava root extract per serving and standardized to 97% kavalactones, these gummies deliver a grounding, balanced experience that promotes relaxation while helping consumers stay present and clear-headed.*

Mango Brighter Mood Gummies: Featuring 10mg of premium kanna extract, 100mg of L-theanine, and vitamins B6 & B12, this uplifting formula is designed to support a positive mood, encourage balanced energy, and help ease everyday stress.*

"Consumers are redefining what it means to relax, socialize, and feel good," said Dylan Raap, Founder and CEO of Upstate Elevator. "Kanna and kava have been trusted for centuries, and we're excited to introduce thoughtfully formulated products that make these botanicals more accessible while delivering the quality, transparency, and efficacy consumers expect from Upstate Elevator."

The new gummies are available for purchase now at upstateelevator.com and will begin rolling out to select retail partners nationwide. Suggested retail pricing is $34.99 for a 20-count package and $4.99 for a 2-count trial pack.

For more information, visit upstateelevator.com or follow @upstate_elevator on Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Upstate Elevator

Upstate Elevator is a Vermont-grown, family owned company offering you clean, natural ways to elevate your everyday. From CBD to THC and everything in between, our goal is to make feeling good feel better. www.upstateelevator.com

SOURCE Upstate Elevator