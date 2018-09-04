Upstate New York-based Lifestyle Company Makes Explosive Headway Into Fragrance Industry

LAKE PLACID, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Though relatively new to the industry, budding scent/lifestyle company, Pure Placid, is already on the cusp of exploding. The upstate New York-based company's commitment to creating high quality experiential products has quickly garnered considerable support and collaboration from some of the biggest names in the industry- and this is just the beginning.

Inspired by the tranquil elegance of the nearby Lake Placid and the surrounding areas, the appropriately named company offers a wide range of naturally scented products that effectively capture the relaxing essence of the region, including hand soaps and washes, body creams, lotions, linen sprays and hand-poured soy candles. With scents such as Maple-Syrup Sunday Morning and Cedar Whiteface Hike, each product serves as a unique chapter in the story of founder Marcy Miller's Adirondack upbringing.

"It's so peaceful here in the Adirondacks. I wanted to create the feeling of being here, in pristine mountains, trees, and lakes," Miller said about one of the company's recent collections. "I want people to be able to experience it through texture and smells. Not everyone visits the Adirondacks, so I hope to bring a little bit of the Adirondacks to them."

In addition to creating generally luxurious products as a whole, Pure Placid's products are equally mindful of both the body and the environment. Each product is made free of any harsh synthetic chemicals, sulfates, phthalates, or parabens. Instead, the company opts for ingredients such as pure alpine water, goat's milk and organic extracts in its products.

Each product is developed with a certain attention to both the consumer's and the environment's well-being. For example, the company's collections of soy candles offer a naturally beneficial alternative to ordinary candles.

Common candles are created with a petroleum-based wax called paraffin, which can cause lung cancer or asthma with frequent use. However, Pure Placid's soy candles are created with a natural vegetable wax that is completely non-toxic when burned.

"I wanted to create luxurious products that people want to display, not only natural but beautiful," Miller said on the company's website.

Furthermore, Pure Placid prides itself on its mindful packaging, for each product is packaged bottles made from recycled materials.

The scents for each of Pure Placid's products were created in collaboration with fragrance industry-legend Ann Gottlieb. Gottlieb (who's keen nose earned her a spot in the Fragrance Foundation Hall of Fame this year) has developed and curated specialized fragrances for some of the industry's most prestigious clients including Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Britney Spears, and Victoria's Secret.

"As I began working with Marcy, I was inspired by the true passion she has for the area," Gottlieb said. "When working with partners, it's always important to create fragrances that are unique, captivating, and reflect what the brand is about. Marcy and I have created something really special."

After opening a small boutique store in Lake Placid in 2015, Pure Placid has since seen exponential growth.

Pure Placid will be soon be reaching a global market with products available on Taobao and TMall Global. This international growth is thanks to Alibaba founder Jack Ma and his interest in Miller and the company. Jack Ma, who also founded and manages a conservation foundation called The Paradise Foundation International with his colleagues in China, has been purchasing Pure Placid products and rebranding them under the New Brandon identity (the name of their Adirondack estate for over a year).

According to Miller, this partnership has opened up a whole new world and reach for Pure Placid products.

"My life is like a fairy tale right now," Miller said in response to the company's recent growth in an Adirondack Life Magazine article. "I want to use this platform to promote the Adirondacks and do good things for the place that I love," she says.

Moving forward, the company's primary goal for the upcoming year is to partner with beauty mega-brand Sephora- a goal that is surely attainable considering the significant headway that Miller has made in establishing her brand as professional mavericks in the industry.

