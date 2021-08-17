Upstream and Closed Loop Partners Announce Nominees of Inaugural National Reuse Awards

Tickets to attend the event and sponsorship honoring Most Innovative Reuse Company , Activist of the Year , Fan Favorite Reuse Company, and Most Impactful Community Leadership are available as of today. The final winners will be announced during the show.

"The Reusies is a celebration of pioneers and innovators in the growing reuse economy," said Matt Prindiville, CEO at Upstream. "The individuals and organizations we're recognizing are launching innovative ideas to protect the planet. They're charting a future to get what we want and need without all the waste."

The nominees for Most Innovative Reuse Company are: Algramo, Rheaply, and TURN.

The nominees for the remaining three categories are:

Award winners (except Fan Favorite Reuse Company) will be selected by a combined panel of judges and public voting. Judges include:

Added Kate Daly, managing director at Closed Loop Partners, on why they chose to be a presenting partner: "Reuse is vital in addressing the global waste challenge. We're joining forces with Upstream to bring attention to the incredible ecosystem of innovators working toward a circular future. This builds on our existing work, as we research, test and invest in solutions that keep valuable materials in circulation longer."

The event will be emceed by Danni Washington and streamed online on Thursday, September 30 at 4:00PM PT / 7:00PM ET and include performances by singer Kori Withers , video montages, award presentations, and a panel discussion on why reuse wins for the environment and economy through innovation and entrepreneurship. There will also be a live VIP session immediately after the show with speed networking in online breakout rooms.

Tickets are now available at www.TheReusies.org at an early-bird price of $10 for general admission (one screen) through August 31 (after that, general admission ticket cost will increase to $25). VIP Tables (which include 10 screens, access to the VIP after show and other perks) are available at $2,500. Category-exclusive sponsorship and brand integrations are also available. For more information, email [email protected] or visit the event website. For press inquiries contact Jen Maguire, [email protected] ; social: #TheReusies @Upstream_org @LoopFund.

SOURCE Upstream

Related Links

upstreamsolutions.org

