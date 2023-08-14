Upstream Appoints Crystal Dreisbach As New CEO

Celebrated Reuse Pioneer and Innovator to Lead Organization Toward a Sustainable Future

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream, a non-profit sparking innovative solutions to plastic pollution, announced today that Crystal Dreisbach has been appointed as the new CEO of the organization. Crystal, an innovative disruptor of the throw-away economy and pioneer in the reuse movement, formerly headed Don't Waste Durham, a waste prevention organization in Durham, North Carolina. She's focused extensively on preventing trash in the first place through innovation, policy change, and circular economy strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Crystal, who has been championing reuse as the primary solution to plastic pollution for over a decade, to Upstream. Crystal's ability to bring people to the table across sectors, her track record driving transformative change by pioneering innovative strategies, and her role as a respected leader in the reuse movement make her the perfect successor to our former CEO, Matt Prindiville," said Julie Lamy, Chief Friendmaker and COO of Upstream.

In her role as CEO, Crystal will harness her visionary leadership skills and hands-on experience in the field to guide the evolution of Upstream's strategies and operations in alignment with the dynamically shifting reuse landscape. She will be a key thought leader for Upstream in the broader reuse and plastic pollution movements, cultivating essential relationships across various sectors.

Crystal will be leading a team of recognized experts and community builders working across the country who share a vision of making reusable foodware and packaging the norm. Crystal will also occasionally serve as host of Upstream's The Indisposable Podcast® and Indisposable Live® virtual events.

On stepping into her new role, Crystal remarked, "Joining Upstream is an incredible opportunity to advance the reuse economy at scale, in order to address plastic pollution and climate change. I am passionate about shaping this world where businesses, communities, and the environment all can thrive."

For more information about Crystal Dreisbach, her vision for Upstream, and the organization's groundbreaking initiatives, please visit www.upstreamsolutions.org.

About Upstream

Upstream is an environmental non-profit sparking innovative solutions to plastic pollution by helping people, businesses, and communities shift from single-use to reuse. To learn more about all Upstream programs, visit www.upstreamsolutions.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

