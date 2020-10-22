Upstream Rehabilitation Promotes Krisi Probert To Senior Executive Ranks

An occupational therapist and certified hand therapist, Probert oversees clinical software applications and operational business analytics, internal and external digital communications and messaging, academic center relationships, and companywide systems development and education.

She led Upstream's transition to telehealth services, which have delivered more than 50,000 patient treatments since debuting in March and continue to grow as a service offering in each of the 27 states where Upstream operates.

"Through the years, Krisi has been a significant part of our company in many different and challenging roles, consistently meeting the tasks assigned, seeing what needs to be done and making it happen," said Steve McPherson, Upstream's chief operating officer. "She brings a valuable perspective to the senior executive management team."

Probert also is a speaker, published author, and associate professor in the Ivester College of Health and Science at Brenau University.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Upstream Rehabilitation operates more than 775 outpatient clinics in 27 states through 22 brands including BenchMark Physical Therapy and Drayer Physical Therapy Institute.

