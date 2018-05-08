Upstream Security and Asgent Enter into Strategic Partnership to Expand the Connected Car Cybersecurity Market in Japan

The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation – decades old business models are rapidly changing and connectivity is quickly becoming an integral part of conducting business. Connectivity enables vehicle fleets and service providers to monetize car data and achieve superior business results. Consumer experience can be improved, and new business opportunities can be imagined. The key challenge automakers are facing is how to capitalize on this tremendous opportunity while at the same time ensuring the security and safety of drivers, passengers and businesses alike.

"For Upstream, Japan is a huge market opportunity. Asgent has a well-respected sales and support team in Japan with deep expertise in the security business," said Yoav Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Upstream Security. "Combining that expertise with our category defining solution will allow us to best serve OEM car manufacturers and connected vehicle fleets throughout Japan."

Upstream Security set out with a blank canvas approach to build a cybersecurity solution that will power the next generation of transportation worldwide. Upstream's C4 (Centralized Connected Car Cybersecurity) solution provides automotive CISOs with instant visibility and control required to ensure their vehicle fleets are running securely and safely, today. As the first cloud-based cybersecurity platform for the automotive market, Upstream C4 is the only solution capable of protecting the millions of connected vehicles already on the road.

After seeing early success of the technology with adoption by vehicle manufacturers as well as connected fleets in the North American and European markets, Upstream is looking to expand its presence in Asia, starting with the Japanese market. In terms of number of cars sold per annum, Japan is the third largest automotive market, with over 5 million vehicles sold annually.

Asgent currently provides full-scale service to customers as an Upstream Security distributor to meet the growing industry demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions.

About Upstream Security

Upstream Security is the first cloud-based cybersecurity solution to protect connected and autonomous vehicles. Founded by cybersecurity veterans, Upstream leverages big data and machine learning to provide OEMs and connected vehicle fleets with end-to-end non-intrusive defense. Using application security, real-time data protection and anomaly detection, Upstream's C4 Platform identifies and blocks attacks from the cloud before they reach and harm the vehicle's network. To learn more, please visit upstream.auto and follow @UpstreamAuto on Twitter.

About Asgent

Asgent, Inc. (4288:JASDAQ) is a Developer and Distributor of pioneering Network Security solutions for government, large enterprise and medium-sized organizations. With an eye on the future and a reseller base of more than 100 Systems Integrators, we command an impressive reputation for creating markets for new products and for making overseas and domestic network security products best-sellers in Japan. By providing 24 hours a day/7 days a week, first and second level pre- and post-sales technical support to our distribution channel, we create an extremely high level of product trust and confidence. Asgent is an extremely reliable partner for profitable business relationships. In addition, Asgent provides security services such as Managed Security Services (MSS) via SOC, risk assessment, vulnerability testing, incident response, etc. To learn more, please visit www.asgent.com.



