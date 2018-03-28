Upstream Security Expands Executive Management Team to Meet Unprecedented Demand from OEMs and Fleets

Jeff Lebowitz brings over two decades of experience to Upstream, with expertise spanning resource optimization, marketing and sales, with a particular focus on Customers and developing talent. Mr. Lebowitz previously served as Chief Business Development Officer for Cybereason, where he helped increase SaaS Annual Contract Value by tens of millions of dollars within a fiercely competitive market. In just over two years, he built the sales organization from the ground up to 65 people. Prior to his time at Cybereason, Mr. Lebowitz served as director of worldwide security sales for F5 Networks, where he led US and Israel sales teams while expanding locally into EMEA and Asia/Pacific. He also served with RSA Security for eight years. He holds a B.A. in interdisciplinary studies from Hofstra University.

"The opportunity to join a company as groundbreaking as Upstream comes along once in a lifetime," said Lebowitz. "When you combine the stunning technology underlying the Fleet Cybersecurity Platform with the multi billion market opportunity and a growing vehicle fleet client base, it is clear Upstream has everything in place to redefine the automotive industry's approach to connected vehicle cloud security today."

Dan Sahar is a seasoned entrepreneur and product leader with 20 years of experience as an operative and founder. Prior to Upstream, Dan was Co-founder and VP of Marketing for Qwilt, an Accel, Redpoint and Bessemer funded startup, helping the company grow from inception to becoming the market leader in Edge Cloud Content Delivery. Earlier in his career, Dan held a variety of product and marketing roles in leading vendors such as Crescendo Networks (acquired by F5 Networks), Juniper Networks and Kagoor Networks (acquired by Juniper) as well as engineering management positions at Kagoor Networks, Seabridge (Nokia Siemens Networks) and Lannet (Lucent). Mr. Sahar holds an MBA in Marketing and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, both from Tel Aviv University.

"I've known Yoav and Yonatan, Upstream's founders, for over a decade and the Upstream team since its inception," said Sahar. "With a potential category-defining product and incredible early adoption across OEM and service provider vehicle fleets, I am looking forward to working with the talented team in building a world-class technology company."



The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation – decades old business models are rapidly changing and connectivity is quickly becoming an integral part of conducting business. Connectivity enables vehicle fleets and service providers to monetize car data and achieve superior business results. Consumer experience can be improved, and new business opportunities can be imagined - at the same time, however, connectivity exposes fleets to a wide array of risks that never existed before – cyber-threats as well as fraud.



"Upstream is seeing an incredible demand from both OEM vehicle manufacturers as well as fleet operators. As a company, we are striving to set a new industry benchmark for customer and partner satisfaction, and continue to raise the game on technical innovation and operational excellence," said Yoav Levy, CEO at Upstream Security. "We are thrilled to welcome Dan and Jeff to the Upstream team. Both have the expertise that will help us to deliver the ideal mix of operational best practices and innovation that are essential as we continue in our mission to build the next great cybersecurity company."

"Upstream's technology is essential in securing present and future connected vehicle fleets. Jeff and Dan's extensive background in security and information technology will be invaluable for Upstream," said board member Izhar Armony, general partner, CRV. "We feel that the company has the right team in place to capture the incredible market opportunity in a rapidly evolving transportation landscape."

About Upstream Security

Upstream Security is the first cloud-based cybersecurity solution that protects the technologies and applications of connected and autonomous vehicles. Founded by cybersecurity veterans, Upstream leverages big data and machine learning to provide OEMs and vehicle fleets with unprecedented, comprehensive, and non-intrusive defense. With application security, real-time data protection and anomaly detection, attacks are identified and blocked before they reach and harm the vehicle's network. To learn more, visit: www.upstream.auto

media@upstream.auto

