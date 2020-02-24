Upstream Security Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to Defend Against Automotive Cybersecurity Threats

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Security , a leader in cloud-based automotive cybersecurity detection and response, announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, which establishes an ecosystem of leading software vendors that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Upstream Security also announced a new integration between the Upstream C4 platform and Microsoft Azure Sentinel enabling detection, investigation and remediation for threats targeting connected vehicles and smart mobility services.

Upstream C4 is one of the first cloud-based automotive cybersecurity platforms to offer in-depth integration with Azure Sentinel. Through this integration, contextually rich and automotive fluent alerts from Upstream C4 can be used to automate responses based on an OEM vehicle manufacturer's or connected fleet's unique security policies. Security analysts within vehicle operations centers (VSOCs) can use the integrated solution to develop and enforce customized playbooks as well as perform domain specific threat hunting activities using Upstream's automotive data platform. Customers will also benefit from integrative dashboards and reports within Azure Sentinel for unified access to real-time threat analysis and contextually rich mobility focused investigation timelines.

"Connected vehicles require a purpose built approach that utilize the data produced by the vehicles, telematics and automotive applications," said Yoav Levy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Upstream Security. "Through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and by integrating with solutions like Upstream C4, Microsoft is enabling the next frontier of cybersecurity."

Scott Woodgate, senior director, Azure Security at Microsoft Corp. said, "Upstream Security's integration with Azure Sentinel enables automotive customers to have a best-in-class solution for their vehicle security operations. By connecting normalized automotive data and real-time detection alerts from Upstream Security's C4 platform with Azure Sentinel customers benefit from extended visibility across their automotive cloud and connected vehicle assets."

Upstream Security will be exhibiting the joint solution at RSA San Francisco on February 24-28th.

About Upstream Security

Upstream Security is the first cloud-based cybersecurity solution purpose-built for protecting connected vehicles and smart mobility services from cyber-threats and misuse. Upstream's C4 platform leverages existing automotive data feeds to detect threats in real time and delivers cybersecurity insights supported by AutoThreat(™) Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat intelligence in the industry. Upstream Security is privately funded by Renault Venture Capital, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Nationwide Insurance, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners and Maniv Mobility.

Find Upstream's solutions on Microsoft Azure Marketplace: Upstream C4, Upstream AutoThreat Intelligence

For more information go to www.upstream.auto

