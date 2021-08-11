Upstream Security Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Contribution to the Automobile Industry

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Security , provider of a cloud-based mobility cybersecurity and data analytics platform, which is purpose-built for connected vehicles and smart mobility services, announced today that it was selected to receive the 2021 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award from leading research group Frost & Sullivan. Following a rigorous process of analysis, consisting of multiple vendor evaluations across various criteria, Frost & Sullivan acknowledged Upstream Security for its visionary outlook and outstanding achievements in developing growth strategies that effectively address new challenges and opportunities in the connected vehicle analytics and cybersecurity space.

In its detailed report, Frost & Sullivan noted that Upstream's ability to leverage data, analytics, and cybersecurity technologies helps customers achieve best-in-class vehicle security, higher reliability, and substantial financial savings. Specifically, the following are some of Upstream's values highlighted in the report:

● Unparalleled cybersecurity: Equips original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a powerful combination of intrusion prevention and detection systems for automotive telematics protocols, coupled with machine learning algorithms accustomed to fleet and driver behavior.

● Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC) integration: Enables both automotive cybersecurity detection and additional non-cyber smart-mobility use cases for deep, contextually rich investigation of automotive related incidents.

● Regulatory compliance: Ensures compliance with UNECE WP.29 (R155).

● Full visibility and flexibility: Provides fleet-wide visibility through analytical tools and real-time actionable insights into fleet health and vehicle activities.

● User-friendly and customizable: Offers a dashboard with crucial insights that enable clients to identify cyber risks in real time, in addition to both pre-built and customizable security policies.

Tonya Fowler, Global Research Vice President of Best Practices Recognition at Frost & Sullivan, summarized the company's key contributions to the industry:

"Upstream Security has quickly developed an excellent reputation by developing an industry leading cloud-based centralized cybersecurity platform that enables clients to safeguard the technologies and applications of connected and autonomous vehicles via application of big data and Machine Learning."

Oded Yarkoni, VP Marketing at Upstream Security, explained the visionary strategy that helped the company clinch this prestigious award:

"With vehicles becoming more connected and autonomous, the automotive industry must continually evolve and outpace new risks previously only experienced by the IT industry. At the same time, there is a huge opportunity for car manufacturers, insurers, and the whole industry to better serve and protect drivers while improving operational excellence and financial performance. Upstream Security is at the forefront of this new world, enabling its customers to harness the wealth of information to deliver better results.

"We are proud to be recognized for this leadership by Frost & Sullivan, and to continue our mission to become the provider of choice for cybersecurity and data analytics to the connected vehicle industry."

More insights about the award selection process and Upstream Security's technology are detailed in the report published by Frost & Sullivan .

About Upstream Security



Upstream unlocks the value of mobility data through a purpose-built, cloud-based cybersecurity and data analytics platform. The Upstream platform and its pre-built and customizable applications leverage existing mobility data feeds for multiple use cases, including cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, insurance, business intelligence, data quality validation and more. Utilizing data normalization and cleansing; digital twin profiling; artificial intelligence (AI)-powered anomaly detection; and built-in mobility intelligence from AutoThreat® Intelligence, the industry's first mobility-specific threat intelligence and risk assessment solution, Upstream provides unparalleled cybersecurity and data-driven actionable insights that are readily available and seamlessly integrated into the customer's environment.

Upstream is privately funded by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Alliance Ventures (Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi), Volvo Group, Hyundai, Nationwide Insurance, Salesforce Ventures, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners, and Maniv Mobility.

About Frost & Sullivan



Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the Global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

