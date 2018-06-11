Upstream Works and ZOOM International Announce Cisco Solution Partnership

Brian Shore, CEO of ZOOM International explained, "Customer experience is still at the top of the list of C-level priorities. But, there is an inevitable force working against CX improvements inside the contact center. It is the friction caused by separate channels and silo-ed systems. At some point, companies need to bring data and apps together to improve CX. With our new, joint integration, we aren't just connecting two apps. Each of our respective products already bridge to dozens of other contact center apps. Together, we connect to every key vendor, type of app, and channel in the contact center. With our new connector, joint customers can accelerate CX improvements and run a smarter, next-gen Cisco contact center."

The joint solution integrates all major contact center elements, including the agent desktop, all channels and interactions (voice and digital including SMS, email, web, social, video/co-browse), CRM, workforce optimization, workforce management, analytics, call recording, quality management, legacy systems, and knowledge management. By blending all aspects of contact center functions, Upstream Works and ZOOM are helping organizations run a smarter contact center that delivers a better customer experience and improves operations. The solution is available on all Cisco collaboration platforms including UCCE, PCCE, UCCX, HCS, and more.

"We're excited to be working with ZOOM, combining our strengths into a single solution that improves interactions across every customer touchpoint. The collaboration is an opportunity to extend and complement our products and services with an innovative and growing company that is committed to customer care excellence, just as we are," said Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works. "ZOOM and Upstream Works share a commitment to and reputation for high quality solutions that are easy to implement, use and support. Together we are meeting the growing demand for solutions that elevate and transform the agent and customer experience."

About Upstream Works Software www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all digital channels, applications and platforms with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organizations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience. See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com

About ZOOM International www.zoomint.com

ZOOM is a market leader in workforce optimization software. Across customer averages, ZOOM captures the customer experience 11 billion times per year. The company has landed world-renown customer satisfaction awards and achieved an 88 net promoter score from 1700+ customers, and 350+ partners across 90+ countries. ZOOM helps contact centers improve the customer and agent experience—by capturing, analyzing, and improving the quality of omnichannel interactions—while addressing back office compliance. Customers range from sub-100 agent contact centers to brands like Amerigas, IBM, Homecredit, Finansbank, Tata Sky, Generali, Allianz, and Vodafone. Visit www.zoomint.com to request a demo and learn more.

