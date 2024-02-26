HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstreman took the world of refrigeration by storm last year with its BR321 model, and following its momentum as the best-selling in its category on the eCommerce giant - Amazon, the brand has launched a combo of the BR321 mini fridge and X90 Ice Maker. Upstreman is offering a discount for the bundle, which skyrockets the value proposition even further.

Upstreman Announces the Dynamic Duo of Best-Selling Mini Fridge and Ice Maker as a Bundle with Amazing Discount

This bundle combines the best offering in portable refrigeration – the Upstreman BR321 Mini Fridge, as evidenced by its #1 best-selling status on Amazon, alongside the brand-new offering from Upstreman – the X90 Ice Maker. The BR321 is the perfect solution for maintaining a cool and efficient environment in your dorm room, office, or any snug space. The top mini-fridge on Amazon - the remarkable Upstreman BR321, with Its sleek single-door design and spacious 3.2 Cu.ft storage capacity, make it perfect for those who crave convenience without compromising space. Furthermore, it is the #1 best-seller on Amazon in the mini-fridge category, with thousands of 5-star ratings and rave reviews!

Enter the X90 Ice Maker – the Most Thoughtful Engineering Marvel in Ice Consumption

With the combo, Upstreman is offering its brand-new top-of-the-line ice maker with incredible features. You can grab the Upstreman X90 Ice Maker independently as well. It delivers delightfully chewy ice nuggets using its novel compression technology on ice flakes that have no adverse effect on the teeth. It makes the X90 Ice Maker the perfect companion for making cocktails, sodas, blended drinks, and juices, to name a few. Moreover, it offers the fantastic capability of creating 33 lbs. of ice daily, with incredibly fast operation of 15 minutes to make the perfect ice cubes. With the X90 Ice Maker, you can transform your kitchen into a juice bar or a cocktail station in a jiffy! You can let your icy fascinations run wild by blending your creativity and ice cubes to serve up cocktails to mocktails in minutes.

Bundle Up with Unprecedented Discount!

When you purchase the BR321 Mini Fridge and the X90 Ice Maker as a bundle, Upstreman is offering a 28% discount on the overall purchase. While enjoying Amazon's best-selling service of the BR321, unleash your fascination with the fun drinks, juices, and cocktails with the X90 Ice Maker. The bundle goes beyond just the practicality of space-saving refrigeration and dials your creativity prowess to eleven. Moreover, the bundle's unparalleled value brings home the most exciting dynamic duo for the most inspired delicacies.

About Upstreman

Upstreman, a pioneering brand in the realm of compact refrigeration, has secured its position as the industry leader, claiming the coveted #1 spot on Amazon's best-selling list for mini-fridges. Born from a vision to address the need for high-quality mini-fridges tailored to dormitories, offices, and apartments, Upstreman stands as a symbol of unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, care, and innovation. Grounded in the belief that 'home' should be a sanctuary for the heart, Upstreman's range of mini-fridges offers features such as adjustable thermostats, energy-efficient design, and customizable storage solutions, all designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. With a reputation for excellence, Upstreman continues to redefine the landscape of compact refrigeration, delivering products that elevate the quality of life in homes, offices, and dorms nationwide.

SOURCE Upstreman