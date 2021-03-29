Upstryve Becomes Latest Online Tutoring Company to Raise Capital

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstryve, is making noise in the online tutoring market that catapulted in 2020 due to COVID conditions. The company announces success in its crowdfunding campaign after reaching their max seed investment goal. Upstryve trail blazes in the trade professional and vocational industry and is creating a buzz after reaching this milestone. The company not only provides one-on-one tutoring for those working to get licensed in various trades but also provides the required inventory of books and other study material to pass nationwide trade exams. It is worth noting that investors behind the seed round are mostly active in the contractor industry and understand the opportunity when supplying a long overdue demand.

Jo Viscaino, Chief Marketing Officer for Upstryve, says, "The notice we've received from influencers, online archives and contractor students themselves has been overwhelming. It's exciting to be a part of something that is making waves in what we thought was an untapped industry." The company has blasted through all social media platforms and even collaborated with influencers in the field to spread the word of their concept and crowdfunding efforts. "It's 2021 and it's not only time for this kind of resource to be a part of the trade exam world but for the trade exam world to lend its ears to such resources through social media," says Viscaino.

"The excitement around the company is palpable and the numbers don't lie," stated Noah Davis, CEO of Upstryve. "One of the reasons, among many, that Upstryve has excelled so rapidly is due to the niche market we function in, tutoring future nationwide trade professionals. Other online platforms simply do not offer a comprehensive portal that seamlessly connects tutors with students and students with every tool they need to pass their state licensing exams," continued Davis.

Upstryve will use the funds from the seed round to build out infrastructure around its matchmaking platform, tutor to student direct communication and increase customer acquisition. Upstryve was already profitable in 2020 and expects to see rapid growth in new customers and onboarded tutors, as 2021 is off to a fast start.

