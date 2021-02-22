Upstryve Launches First Tutoring Marketplace for Trade Professionals

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstryve Inc (Upstryve) www.upstryve.com fills the trade industry education needs as the demand for online resources skyrocket in 2020.

After successfully launching in 2020, Upstryve has grown from a presence in Florida to now ten states around the United States. Upstryve now offers online learning and tutoring services for contractors in over two dozen subcategories.

Upstryve is in the business of delivering an online learning experience that caters to the niche group of aspiring trade professionals in the U.S. that have been designated "essential workers'' this past year. Students simply match with an expert in their trade of interest, schedule their one on one tutoring session, and can even visit the Upstryve bookstore for any missing study material.

"We are already turning heads in the test prep market for trade professionals, there is a massive demand for our service. The outbreak of Covid-19 has changed the industry forever. Aspiring professionals can now be connected with industry experts from around the country and find everything they need in one place," states Noah Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Upstryve.

The platform launched by Upstryve enables aspiring trade professionals to search for tutors based on credentials and reviews from similar students. "We are happy to create a safe space where trade professionals get everything they need to pass their exams, and with our nationwide matching, finding the right instructor is simple," stated Jo Viscaino, Chief Marketing Officer of Upstryve.

Upstryve expects strong growth in 2021 as the demand for the online learning format in the trade professional grows and as the trades continue to be an area of job growth in the United States.

