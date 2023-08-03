UpSurge Baltimore Joins Forces with Stanley Black & Decker to offer Baltimore Ecosystem Support to the New Techstars Founder Catalyst Program

News provided by

UpSurge Baltimore

03 Aug, 2023, 13:04 ET

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UpSurge Baltimore, Baltimore's tech ecosystem builder with a vision to become the first Equitech city, is proud to partner with Stanley Black & Decker on a new Techstars Founder Catalyst program to support emerging startup founders in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a special emphasis on Baltimore-area mentors and experts. This groundbreaking 10-week pre-accelerator program is specifically designed to address the unique needs of historically underestimated founders in the concept/pre-MVP stage of launching a company.

The Techstars Founder Catalyst program will foster entrepreneurial education and provide critical support to early-stage startups seeking to move from concept to market. Through this collaboration, 20 companies will gain access to invaluable mentoring from Techstars, Stanley Black & Decker, and UpSurge's extensive networks. The program will create a collaborative community environment where founders can thrive. Running from October through December 2023, the program will culminate in a final showcase, offering founders an opportunity to present their businesses and highlight their developmental journey throughout the program.

Marty Guay, Vice President of Business Development for Stanley Black & Decker, emphasized the importance of supporting diverse talent within the startup ecosystem: "UpSurge has mobilized local stakeholders around the Equitech vision, starting with launching the Techstars Equitech accelerator. We are excited to have UpSurge as a partner to ground the program in Baltimore's unique assets and ecosystem and create a pipeline of game changing startups led by diverse emerging founders."

UpSurge will play a pivotal role in providing wrap-around services to the Techstars Founder Catalyst participants, ensuring they fully benefit from Baltimore's unique "secret sauce." This includes tapping into the city's welcoming and accessible culture, where CEOs, investors, seasoned entrepreneurs, and industry leaders are readily accessible, and initiatives like Equitech Tuesday, which provides essential peer-to-peer support and networking opportunities on a weekly basis. UpSurge will connect founders to local mentors and incentives, host workshops, and facilitate introductions to potential funders and customers.

Jamie McDonald, CEO of UpSurge Baltimore, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Stanley Black & Decker again to empower underestimated entrepreneurs and help them grow with the full strength of Baltimore's ecosystem behind them."

Applications for the Techstars Founder Catalyst program close on August 16, 2023. The program will be delivered primarily in a virtual, part-time format with opportunities for learning and networking in-person in Baltimore. Black, Indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+, disabled, women, non-binary and transgender entrepreneurs from all industries and backgrounds in the Mid-Atlantic are strongly encouraged to apply.

For more information on the Techstars Founder Catalyst program and to apply, please visit: www.techstars.com/founder-catalyst

About UpSurge Baltimore:

UpSurge Baltimore is working to build Baltimore into the country's first Equitech City. Born in Baltimore, Equitech is a movement to build an inclusive tech city, unlocking economic potential, and creating a culture of welcome and belonging in tech for all. UpSurge is building a nationally recognized tech city, leveraging Baltimore's world-class assets and talent. We're mobilizing stakeholders around tech startups, with a special focus on increasing the social and economic capital to benefit Black, women, and other underestimated founders. UpSurge's goal is to help transform Baltimore into a thriving economy where prosperity is shared across zip codes. In doing so, Baltimore will be a model for the world.

Press Contact:
Naomi Winston
Program Analyst
[UpSurge Baltimore]
[email protected]

SOURCE UpSurge Baltimore

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.