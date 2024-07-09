UpSwell Expands Dental Industry Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Dental Marketing

MARIETTA, Ga., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpSwell, LLC ("UpSwell"), a leading provider of data-driven direct response marketing solutions for small and medium size businesses, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Digital Print Marketing, which operates under the name Dental Marketing. The acquisition, which was finalized on June 14, 2024, significantly strengthens UpSwell's capabilities in the dental marketing sector.

Located in Heber City, UT, Dental Marketing has built a strong reputation for its extensive array of direct mail and related marketing services, tailored specifically for dental practices nationwide. The company is renowned for its effective campaign tracking and monitoring capabilities and has established longstanding relationships within the dental industry.

Eric Goodstadt, CEO of UpSwell, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "We are thrilled to expand our footprint and expertise in the dental industry with the acquisition of Dental Marketing. Welcoming the Dental Marketing team and their clients into the UpSwell family enables us to leverage our collective resources to accelerate growth and deliver superior marketing solutions for our dental customers."

Shawn Rowbotham, President of Dental Marketing, who will remain with the combined business as a dental industry lead, also shared his perspective: "This merger with UpSwell marks an exciting development for Dental Marketing. It allows us to offer our clients expanded products including digital marketing services, further enriching the value we provide and continuing our commitment to excellence and innovation within the dental marketing landscape."

Founded in 2008, UpSwell is dedicated to providing turnkey, customized marketing campaigns that drive measurable returns for its clients. The company serves a wide variety of locally-focused consumer service industries, including automotive repair, fitness, health and wellness, and home services. This acquisition marks a significant step in UpSwell's ongoing strategy to refine and expand our services, ensuring that we consistently deliver outstanding results and substantial value to our clients.

SOURCE UpSwell Marketing