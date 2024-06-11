Uptake Announces Tire Insights to Reduce Tire Failures by 83% and Transform Fleet Maintenance

Innovative solutions combine advanced analytics and proactive monitoring to prevent tire-related breakdowns and reduce maintenance costs

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , a data analytics provider empowering fleets and industrial machines with the information needed to make better, more strategic maintenance decisions, today announced Tire Insights, a new suite of solutions designed to revolutionize fleet maintenance and vehicle safety.

Tires are a primary cause of roadside breakdowns, accounting for over 50% of such incidents. Uptake's Tire Insights offer unprecedented capabilities in monitoring and managing tire health to curtail significant failures by over 80%. The product suite, which currently includes Tire Leak Insights and the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Insight, helps fleets improve fuel efficiency by 5%, avoid costly downtime, increase operational efficiency, and reduce unsafe driving days by over 90%. These factors lower overall tire maintenance spend, often the highest expense in fleet management.

Tire Leak Insights enable early detection of air pressure loss, enabling fleets to address potential issues before they escalate. The tool monitors subtle pressure changes and alerts drivers and maintenance teams proactively, helping to avoid severe tire-related incidents, prolong tire life and enhance road safety.





Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Insight



The TPMS Insight detects sensor anomalies that could lead to inaccurate pressure readings. This critical feature ensures data reliability of pressure monitoring and allows for timely interventions, maintaining tire integrity. The system's accuracy and speed make it an indispensable tool for modern fleet operations.

"We have proven Tire Insights are actionable and substantially reduce the risk of tire failures and their associated costs," says Brian Silva, Sr. Director of Data Science at Uptake. "We regularly catch tire leaks the same day they start instead of two to three weeks later, when they are typically discovered."

Over 80% of fleets depend on outdated methods for tire maintenance, depending on simpler, threshold-based alerts that can lead to false positives, according to an Anyline survey. Uptake's solution uses advanced analytics to detect tire-related issues, such as leaks, sensor malfunctions and pressure drops, one month earlier than conventional systems. It leverages asset and axle tire pressure baselines, working together to identify and address pain points before they escalate into severe safety concerns. With these technologies, Uptake customers can keep drivers safe and lower operational costs, substantially impacting their bottom lines.

"At Uptake, we are relentlessly focused on product innovation and excellence," says Adam McElhinney, CEO of Uptake. "Our new Tire Insights integrate seamlessly with existing tire pressure monitoring systems and leverage historical data to enhance insights and improve fleet maintenance strategies significantly."

In addition to new tire monitoring solutions, Uptake launched a Fleet Insight Assessment Dashboard for a more granular analysis of fleet subsystem health. The new tool offers a high-level overview of Insights produced by a fleet over the past 90 days. Using the Dashboard, fleet managers can quickly cut through the noise and empower their maintenance teams to identify potential pain points, ultimately making smarter decisions faster.

Uptake's Tire Insights are now in a piloting phase with select customers. For more information on how Tire Insights and the Fleet Insight Assessment Dashboard can benefit your fleet, contact Uptake today at [email protected], or explore our solutions at www.uptake.com/fleet .

