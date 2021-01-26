Uptake Appoints Tim Clutter as VP of Finance

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , the leading intelligence system purpose-built for the cloud era of industrial asset management, announced today the appointment of Tim Clutter as Vice President of Finance. As Uptake scales its operations to support a growing deployment base of its Industrial AI software globally, Clutter will head its finance, accounting, and reporting functions. With over 12 years managing finance and accounting departments in digital companies, Clutter brings extensive experience helping businesses undergo stable expansion.

"Tim joins Uptake having managed complex, cross-functional teams across finance, accounting, customer service, and operations, especially during periods of significant growth and evolution," said Kayne Grau, President of Uptake. "His seasoned leadership in wide-ranging areas for digital companies positions Uptake to build out its operations with financial discipline."

Prior to Uptake, Clutter was divisional VP of Finance of Apartments.com, a CoStar Group company. During his ten years in the role, he led the finance and accounting teams as the company acquired ApartmentFinder, ForRent, and Cozy, growing revenues from $65M to over $600M. In addition, Clutter led its customer service and operations for four of those years. Earlier in his career, Clutter was the head of finance for HomeGain, an online platform that connects real estate agents, brokers, buyers, and sellers, where he simplified the enterprise accounting and reporting structures for a diverse set of stakeholders.

"Uptake is building out an expanding ecosystem of strategic industry partners, resellers, systems integrators, and industrial customers at the same time it broadens the scope of its own operations to deliver precision Industrial AI at scale," shared Clutter. "The continued sustainability of our growth is my number-one priority as we strengthen our leadership position."

Clutter joins Uptake as the company was recently recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2020 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company also recently announced its partnership with RCI to enhance Industrial AI for the asset-intensive industries with the root cause analysis tool EasyRCA .

