Uptake Partners with the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to Accelerate the Benefits of Technology for Society

A current World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, Uptake's work across industrial sectors like energy and manufacturing aligns with the Center's focus on developing and implementing new ideas that unlock the potential of cutting edge technologies to transform society. Uptake's mission is to help people and machines work better, smarter and safer. Its products deliver high-impact results for customers in the form of increased uptime of wind turbines, enhanced safety and reliability of public transit fleets, and reduced carbon emissions of locomotives, to name a few.

"In just over a year, the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution has started to close the gap between policy and emerging technologies, helping to ensure that our future is safe, ethical, sustainable and innovative," said Brad Keywell, Uptake's Co-founder and CEO. "Uptake is looking forward to partnering with the Center to deliver tangible impact on issues of consequence, not just convenience."

Additionally, Uptake's civic innovation and philanthropic arm, Uptake.org, operates with parallel ambitions to the Center's. Uptake.org leverages the company's own people, technology and expertise to help organizations use data to solve some of the world's most challenging problems from human trafficking to animal poaching.

"We set up the Center to accelerate the positive impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution using human-centric design thinking," said Murat Sonmez, Managing Director, Head of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "Uptake's mission to use data and technology for good aligns with our goals to drive meaningful impact. We look forward to them getting involved in our projects."

Participation in the Center's projects is reserved for governments, companies, start-ups, academic institutions, civil society, international organizations, and experts with the scale and ambition to shape the trajectory of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Other partners include Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Deutsche Bank, SAP and more.

About Uptake

As a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) software for industrial companies, Uptake combines data analytics and machine learning with deep industry knowledge to unlock the power of AI for the global industrial sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Uptake works with industrial customers of all sizes across the globe to use software and data to reimagine their industry.

About the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Based in San Francisco, the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution brings together governments, leading companies, civil society and experts from around the world to co-design and pilot innovative approaches to the policy and governance of new technologies. The Center will develop, implement and scale agile and human-centered pilot projects that can be adopted by policy-makers, legislators and regulators worldwide to address challenges related to emerging technologies.

