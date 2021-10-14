Uptake Strengthens Executive Team with CTO and CLO

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , the leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service, announced today the appointments of Mark Botticelli and Matt Miller as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Legal Officer (CLO). With their addition, Uptake has expanded its leadership team to build out its technology and business infrastructure, positioning the company for growth in 2022.

"Mark comes to Uptake with deep command of both software and product development for startups and large enterprises, including in the Internet of Things space," said Kayne Grau, CEO, Uptake. "His leadership in the industry, between both technology innovation and product delivery, will be critical as Uptake serves asset-intensive organizations with actionable insights that are easy and valuable to leverage in their regular digital workflows."

Botticelli has over 30 years of experience in providing strategic technology leadership, having steered technology roadmaps, agile development, and product delivery. He was most recently the CTO at Trimble Transportation, where he led the development of its global technology vision, innovation strategy, and horizontal products and platforms. As CTO at PeopleNet before then, Botticelli was responsible for its enterprise software, mobile software, embedded software, and IoT hardware.

"Uptake has built a robust technology and product portfolio, along with its growing and global network of value-added industry partners, resellers, and systems integrators," shared Botticelli. "I am incredibly excited to help our industrial customers better derive value from their data with the asset performance management and intelligence products that Uptake offers."

As CLO, Miller brings over 25 years of experience in corporate contract negotiation, litigation, risk management, intellectual property, governance and compliance, employment, and international law. Most recently, he was the General Counsel for The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK), where he helped guide the company through its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange via its merger with Northern Star Acquisition Corp. Miller was previously the Deputy General Counsel at Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) for eight years, and he trained at Jenner & Block, an AmLaw 100 law firm with an international practice.

"Matt brings the far-reaching expertise and counsel which will enable Uptake to effectively scale contract management and manage and leverage its intellectual property," shared Grau. "At Uptake, he will lead all aspects of our legal needs, including M&A, corporate governance, compliance, board-related matters, and the creation and protection of all company intellectual property."

Miller added: "I am thrilled to join Uptake and enable more industrial organizations around the world to draw on our innovative intelligence software and steadfast customer support to drive their business forward."

The announcement comes as Uptake recently announced that it appointed Kayne Grau as CEO .

ABOUT UPTAKE

Uptake is the industrial intelligence system, providing actionable insight for operators across a variety of industries. Uptake gives all departments — maintenance, reliability, operations, and financial teams — a single, shared, and contextualized view of every operational asset and interaction that affects performance. Driven by powerful data science models and cloud computing, Uptake's products deliver actionable insights that predict and prevent asset failure, increase compliance with ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, reduce repair costs, enhance productivity, and ensure operator safety. With 40+ patents and recognized for leadership in Industrial AI by Gartner, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

CONTACT

Linda Bartman, Chief Operating Officer

[email protected] , + 1 312-242-

SOURCE Uptake

Related Links

http://uptake.com/

