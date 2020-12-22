Uptima Named Gold Partner Within the Salesforce Consulting Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptima Inc., a leader in Quote to Cash and Service transformations on the Salesforce Platform, has been named a Gold Partner within the Salesforce Consulting Partner Program. Salesforce also has named Uptima a Master Consulting Partner in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical.

Salesforce's Consulting Partner Program measures consulting partners by customer satisfaction score, certified consultants and sales performance. With 150+ Salesforce certifications and a Customer Satisfaction Score of 4.92 out of a possible 5.0 Uptima is one of only 13 Salesforce US Headquartered Consulting Partners to achieve both the Gold Partner and Manufacturing Master Tiers.

"We are excited to see the success of our customers reflected in both of these recognitions within the Salesforce Partner Program," says Boaz Meridor, CoCEO of Uptima. "Uptima is building centers of excellence in North America and Europe through a strategy of both growing and recruiting industry-focused thought leaders within the Salesforce ecosystem. Expertise within the Quote to Cash and Field Service domains has been our focus since our founding. We believe that Salesforce's roadmap for the newly-released Revenue Cloud and Salesforce Field Service products will revolutionize customer experiences, and we are well-positioned to help organizations making these transformations in their operations be successful."

About Uptima.

Headquartered in San Jose CA, Uptima is a global consulting and system integration firm specializing in B2B Customer Experience Transformation in the areas of Quote to Cash and Field Service Management. Uptima helps clients optimize their revenue and service processes and build their future Sales, Service, Legal and Revenue Operations. With over 14 years of experience and a portfolio with hundreds of successful implementations, Uptima serves clients across the globe. Uptima has offices in The United States, Israel, UK and Canada.

