UPTIME Energy Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium energy drink UPTIME announced the appointment of Thomas Oh, as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. This key hire comes at a pivotal time in the brand's history after achieving another record year- growing revenue +28% and outpacing the energy drink category in 2020.

Oh is a highly accomplished marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Most notably, he led the marketing for Big Red, Inc. which encompassed the flagship Big Red brand, XYIENCE Energy Drink and other portfolio brands from 2010 to the company's acquisition by Keurig Dr Pepper. Previously, he led and developed national marketing campaigns at PepsiCo for billion-dollar brands such as Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist and Sun Chips.

As UPTIME's Chief Marketing Officer, Oh will lead the development of the brand's marketing strategy and execute a year-long campaign to raise consumer awareness and trial of UPTIME Energy. In addition, he will play a critical role in assisting the company's commercial initiatives to drive profitable growth and expand the brand's share of the energy drink category.

"Thomas' vast knowledge and passion for the beverage industry coupled with his established record for building emerging beverage brands makes him the ideal leader for UPTIME's Marketing team," said Benjamin Kim, CEO of UPTIME Energy. "Under his direction, we are excited to launch our new national marketing campaign which will undoubtedly accelerate UPTIME's growth."

"I'm excited about joining the UPTIME team. I'm impressed with the compelling and distinctive product attributes that clearly position UPTIME as a disruptor of what's become a traditional, conventional energy drink category. I'm looking forward to telling our authentic brand story that UPTIME is a better-for-you, great tasting, and inclusive alternative to what's already out there," said Oh.

Launched in July 2014, UPTIME Energy, Inc. was the first premium energy drink to enter the market and is one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the US. Packaged in a 12oz stylishly sleek aluminum bottle, it is a "better for you" energy drink that delivers a balanced boost while promoting mental clarity and focus. UPTIME comes in unique sparkling flavors that sets it apart from other energy drinks, and its resealable cap allows the consumer to drink at their own pace. UPTIME is available in 40,000+ stores nationwide as well as on Amazon.com and uptimeenergy.com.

