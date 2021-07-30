UPTIME Energy Partners with #1 Overall NBA Draft Pick, Cade Cunningham, to Highlight Healthier Energy

Widely considered a once-in-a-generation talent, Cunningham will represent UPTIME as an Official Brand Ambassador on social media, in press interviews and in meet-and-greets with customers and fans of the brand. His likeness will also be used as part of in-store, point-of-sale marketing collateral.

"It's important for me to align with the mission and values of brands I partner with," said Cunningham. "In college, traditional energy drinks didn't appeal to me , so I was extremely excited to discover UPTIME. I love that UPTIME not only tastes great, but was created with health and wellness in mind as it has natural caffeine from green tea, natural flavors, and is non-GMO. UPTIME gives me the balanced energy and mental focus I need to be my best on and off the court."

"Cade perfectly embodies healthier energy," said Ben Kim, CEO of UPTIME. "As a professional athlete, vegan, girl-dad and entrepreneur, Cade is an inspirational, multifaceted and ambitious force who reflects why we developed our 'better-for-you' energy drink: to help support high-achieving individuals. We're proud to work with someone who deeply mirrors the core values that motivate our mission at UPTIME."

To learn more about UPTIME Energy and Cade Cunningham's partnership, please visit: https://www.uptimeenergy.com/

About UPTIME Energy:

Launched in July 2014, UPTIME is the leading premium energy drink and one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the U.S. Packaged in a 12oz stylishly sleek aluminum bottle with a resealable cap, it is a 'better-for-you' energy drink that helps deliver a balanced boost while promoting clarity and focus. UPTIME contains 142mg of natural caffeine or about as much as a premium cup of coffee, and is non-GMO, gluten free, with zero sodium. UPTIME comes in 10 sparkling, refreshing flavors that set them apart from other energy drinks, and their resealable cap allows the consumer to drink at his or her own pace. UPTIME is available in over 35,000 convenience and grocery stores nationwide including 7-Eleven, Casey's, H-E-B, Amazon.com and uptimeenergy.com.

About Cade Cunningham:

Cade Cunningham, one of the most highly-touted basketball prospects in the last decade, was selected #1 Overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. An elite combo guard for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Cunningham was not only a unanimous selection for the All-Big 12 First Team, All-Freshman team and All-Newcomer team, but was also the fourth player in history to be named Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Cunningham is best known for his positional dexterity and effortless shot beyond the arc. He takes great pride in his wellness lifestyle as he meditates, practices yoga, and follows a vegan diet. Off the court, Cunningham spends his downtime on his business interests, with his family and is dedicated to being the best girl dad he can be for his daughter Riley.

