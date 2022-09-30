UPTIME Energy Unveils New Bottle Packaging Design at the NACS Show 2022, Allowing the Brand to Expand Retail Footprint

VAN NUYS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPTIME Energy, the first to market premium and better-for-you energy drinks, will unveil a new bottle design at the NACS Show 2022, a premier industry trade show for convenience and fuel retailing. UPTIME Energy will be exhibiting in the North Hall Level 1, booth 829 October 2-4, 2022.

The NACS Show presents the best opportunity for UPTIME Energy to present its new bottle design and height to key retailers across the country. The trade show typically draws 24,000 attendees including many buyers for convenience stores and fuel stations and is operated by the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing.

"At UPTIME we've always been proud of our unique, aluminum bottle and the refreshing, sparkling liquid inside," says CEO Benjamin Kim. "Our latest packaging innovation allows for increased visibility and placement opportunities which supports our continued strong growth. Consumers love our delicious flavors and the productive energy we provide. Being able to increase availability and bring UPTIME to all their favorite retail chains will greatly expand our loyal fan base. We are very excited to see our new shorter aluminum bottle launch with the 2023 resets!"

With all the emerging energy brands, instead of expanding cooler doors, buyers are creating efficiencies by reducing shelf height and expanding cold space shelf count. With the previous bottle design, the bottle height presented limitations with some retailers. The new innovative bottle design is shorter with a wider base, while still being resealable and maintaining the same UPC code. The wider bottle base allows for more stable 12 pack cartons and better retail displays, while reducing shrinkage. Initial feedback from distributors and chain partners has been great on both the bottle height, new graphics, and the fruit images on the bottle.

UPTIME Energy drinks can now be placed on any shelf in the cold vault including the strike zone.

UPTIME Energy invites all attendees and buyers to view and sample products at booth 829 in the North Hall Level 1. Representatives and sales agents will be on site to assist with questions.

About UPTIME Energy:

Launched in July 2014, UPTIME is the leading premium energy drink and one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the U.S. Packaged in a 12oz stylishly sleek aluminum bottle with a resealable cap, it is a 'better-for-you' energy drink that helps deliver a balanced boost while promoting clarity and focus. UPTIME contains 142mg of natural caffeine or about as much as a premium cup of coffee, and is non-GMO, gluten free, with zero sodium. UPTIME comes in 10 sparkling, refreshing flavors that set them apart from other energy drinks, and their resealable cap allows the consumer to drink at his or her own pace. UPTIME is available in over 30,000 convenience and grocery stores nationwide including Pilot, Kum & Go, H-E-B, Amazon.com and uptimeenergy.com.

About NACS:

NACS, the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing, serves as a trusted advisor to over 1,300 retailers and 1,600 supplier members from more than 50 countries. A member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 29-member Board of Directors comprised of convenience retailers of all sizes from all over the globe.

NACS serves the convenience and fuel retailing industry by sharing ideas and insights in its award-winning publications (including NACS Magazine and the Convenience Matters podcast), creating unique networking and education opportunities (including the annual NACS Show, one of the 40 largest trade shows in the United States) and through industry-leading research and analysis.

To find out more, visit https://www.convenience.org/.

