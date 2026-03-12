Uptime Is Not Recovery: SearchStax Introduces Defined Recovery Model for Enterprise Search

Data protection gaps persist in real-time retrieval and revenue-driving search

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax, Inc., the Search Experience Company, today introduced a defined recovery model for enterprise search platforms, closing the gap between infrastructure uptime and data resilience. Building on SearchStax's Managed Search service with industry-leading 99.95% SLA-backed uptime for fully managed multi-cloud Solr, the framework ensures that AI-driven production retrieval and revenue-generating search remain recoverable during regional failure or capacity strain. This model moves beyond simple reachability to guarantee functional recovery.

Traditional enterprise production search environments overindex on infrastructure redundancy and uptime. This deferred risk model measures availability during normal operation, but does not define restoration time, data boundaries, or controlled failover under an event. For customers running time-sensitive ecommerce or complex production data retrieval, this creates a gap where the infrastructure is technically "up," but the search experience is non-functional. For the modern enterprise, simply being reachable is no longer a sufficient metric for being operational. A defined recovery model establishes those thresholds in advance and governs how production search resumes during disruption.

SearchStax introduces defined recovery model for enterprise search, closing the gap between uptime and true resilience. Post this

SearchStax validated this defined recovery model through the resilience of the Vue Cinemas, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, production search platform. During a recent event, pre-defined Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) triggered a near-instant failover to preserve ticket discovery and customer transactions. By maintaining synchronized secondary environments and automated failover procedures, SearchStax rerouted traffic within minutes to meet Vue's restoration thresholds. The incident highlights the broad industry gap: disaster recovery (DR) is a production requirement, not an optional add-on.

"Disaster recovery with SearchStax has saved us multiple times. When an event occurs, failover is near-instant and our customers never feel it," said Paul Duce, Technical Lead at Vue Cinemas. "For any production search workload, disaster recovery is not optional. It is the difference between a bad day internally and a bad experience for customers."

Customers that adopt a resilience-first architecture are built for scale and functional recovery. SearchStax Managed Search provides the operational agility required to run Apache Solr in production without the infrastructure burden of DIY maintenance. This shift unburdens engineers to focus on retrieval logic and custom app-level search features instead of maintenance and cluster orchestration. It frees customers to deploy Solr for hybrid and vector search with HNSW-based similarity retrieval to drive advanced relevance in high-traffic commerce. This model preserves open-source flexibility without vendor lock-in.

"The market fixates on AI models, but ignores the retrieval layer that makes them usable," said Sameer Maggon, founder and CEO, SearchStax. "In an AI-driven economy, search downtime isn't a glitch; it's a systemic failure. When production search fails, it doesn't just break a pipeline; it stops revenue and erodes brand value. If you aren't prioritizing a defined recovery model for your search infrastructure, you aren't building a custom AI strategy—you're building a house of cards."

The shift to a defined recovery model is no longer technical; it is structural. As search becomes the backbone of commerce and AI, recovery discipline separates the resilient from the exposed. Uptime is the goal—but without a defined recovery model, resilience is just a wish.

A collection of guidance on disaster recovery strategy for enterprise search environments is available online.

About SearchStax, Inc.

SearchStax, Inc., the Search Experience Company, enables marketers and developers to deliver fast, relevant, AI-powered website search experiences that connect content with the people who need it — improving discovery, engagement and trust across websites. The company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and G2 Leaders Quadrant. Trusted worldwide by leading brands in healthcare, higher education, government, manufacturing and financial services. SearchStax powers search for organizations such as Black and Decker, Canon, City of Nashville, Harvard University, Roche, Texas Christian University and University of Chicago Medicine. Learn more at www.searchstax.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn and @SearchStax.

SOURCE SearchStax