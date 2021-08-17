Uptime.com Announces Significant Product, Growth and Organizational Milestones in First Half of 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptime.com, a leading website performance monitoring tool, announces a breakthrough first half of 2021 after achieving key milestones in revenue, customer acquisition and organizational growth. Currently, the company is on pace to achieve between 50% and 100% year-over-year revenue growth for 2021.

Product adoption also increased significantly in the first half of 2021, putting Uptime.com on track to increase its active user base of IT professionals and site reliability engineers by 30% by the end of the year. The company is also seeing accelerated enterprise adoption by globally recognized brands such as Speedway, Mitsubishi, Wordpress and Accenture.

"Uptime.com's velocity continues to increase across all fronts," said CEO Mike Welsh. "With a rabidly loyal customer base including many of the world's most valuable brands, along with the industry's most intuitive and reliable monitoring platform, we're fully committed to doubling down on feature depth, adding star performers to the team, while continuing to invest in what got us here — top-rated website monitoring technology businesses can rely on."

Uptime.com has found its customers to be invested power users of its software, with the average user configuring 12 active website monitoring checks, resulting in thousands of active daily checks and millions each month. Nearly 3,000 users have integrated Uptime.com website monitoring into their go-to DevOps tools for easier communication, reporting and live status updates pertaining to downtime and web performance.

The company also focused on growing its executive team, hiring proven SaaS leader Mike Welsh as CEO and award-winning marketer Yoni Solomon as Chief Marketing Officer. Uptime.com has doubled its company headcount so far in 2021, with no plans to slow down.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust the company to monitor the performance, health and downtime of their websites, applications and infrastructure.

The company has been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including 2021. Start monitoring in minutes with a 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com.

