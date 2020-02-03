Uptime.com Breaks Down the Biggest DevOps Conferences by Quarter for 2020
Whether it's about upping skills, networking with professionals, or hearing talks from some of the brightest minds in DevOps, Uptime.com's Guide to 2020 DevOps Conferences provides a roadmap of the year's biggest events.
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As DevOps continues to evolve and networks grow in scale, Uptime.com wants to help SREs at the forefront of their industry to navigate the events happening worldwide in 2020 with their Guide to 2020 DevOps Conferences. The DevOps community hosts a variety of events each quarter, ranging from academic to practical and appealing to all levels in between. These events provide opportunities to learn, network, and seek certification opportunities for attendees looking to stay up to date on the best practices and latest trends in their specialty.
According to John Arundel, Uptime.com's resident site reliability expert, "Not all conferences are created equal. Some are thinly veiled trade shows where vendors simply pitch their products, and you don't learn anything you couldn't have gotten from their website. But the best conferences genuinely deliver value for attendees with informative and fascinating speakers, and you leave with a ton of notes, ideas, and new discoveries to follow up on."
Covering a wide spectrum of niches and specialties, the conferences can span several days over multiple locations. In an effort to spread DevOps awareness and knowledge, Uptime.com has compiled an easy-to-follow guide to some of the biggest and most reputable DevOps conferences in 2020, broken down by quarter:
Q1 DevOps Conferences:
- Agile, Testing & DevOps Showcase - Amsterdam, the Netherlands; January 30
- FOSDEM - Brussels, Belgium; February 1-2
- Incontro DevOps Italia - Bologna, Italy; March 5-6
- DevOps Gathering - Bochum, Germany; March 9-11
- DevOps Pro Europe - Vilnius, Lithuania; March 24-26
Q2 DevOps Conferences:
- QCon London - London, England; March 2-6
- ScaleConf - Cape Town, South Africa; March 5-6
- Scale 18x - Pasadena, California; March 5-8
- Scale Summit - London, England; March 27
- Powershell and DevOps Global Summit - Bellevue, Washington; April 27
- SauceCon - Austin, Texas; April 27-29
- DevOn Summit 2020 - Utrecht, the Netherlands; April 2
- DevOps Online Summit - Online; April 20-24
- DevOps.Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain; May 5-6
- Continuous Lifecycle London - London, England; May 13-15
- Glue Conference - Broomfield, Colorado; May 20-21
Q3 DevOps Conferences:
- Monitorama - Portland, Oregon; June 8-10
- DevOps India Summit 2020 (DOIS) - Bengaluru, India; July 10-11
Q4 DevOps Conferences:
- All Day DevOps - Online; November 18
- AWS re:Invent - Las Vegas, Nevada; November 30-December 4
- LISA (Large Installation System Administration Conference) - Boston, Massachusetts; December 6-11
For the complete guide featuring a complete list of all DevOps events and details on each event, including multi-day DevOps conferences not listed here, visit: https://uptime.com/blog/devops-conferences-2020.
