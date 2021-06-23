Uptime.com Named a Top Performer in G2.com, Inc.'s Summer 2021 Grid® and Index Reports

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptime.com — which provides web monitoring peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas — was named one of the world's best web monitoring solutions for the fifth consecutive year in G2.com, Inc.'s influential Summer 2021 Grid® and Index Reports.

Uptime.com's CEO Mike Welsh smiles at the camera

Along with earning High Performer status on G2's Website Monitoring and IT Alerting Grids, Uptime.com was also named a Momentum Leader as one of the fastest growing IT alerting solutions according to G2. In all, Uptime.com received six badges for its performance across 14 Summer 2021 G2 reports and indexes.

"Uptime.com eats, breathes, and lives for our customers' uptime and performance peace of mind," said Mike Welsh, Uptime.com's CEO. "Our G2 rankings from users who trust us for something so vital, yet so easy to get wrong, validates both the depth and quality of our product, along with our relentless focus on customer support."

All G2 rankings and ratings are based on verified user reviews of B2B software. With nearly a decade of operating experience, Uptime.com continues to stand out due to its combination of top-rated technology and full-fledged human support.

"Uptime.com is the total package of monitoring solutions," said Patrick Askan, manager of system engineering at Transcepta. "Their solution is fairly priced, and combines all of the monitoring checks and capabilities we need with fantastic onboarding and technical support."

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft, and BNP Paribas, who trust us to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites, applications, and infrastructure.

Related Images

ceo-mike-welsh.jpg

CEO Mike Welsh

Uptime.com's CEO Mike Welsh smiles at the camera

SOURCE Uptime.com