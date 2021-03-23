Uptodown becomes the new member of the Unity Distribution Portal

The European-based app store will allow developers to publish their video games through a web-based platform in markets where it leads the distribution of Android apps such as Brazil, Mexico, the Middle East, Indonesia, Russia, and India, among others. Since it has no geographical restrictions, is available in 15 languages , and offers an easy and secure way to make in-app purchases using Santander Bank's payment technology in all apps published through UDP, Uptodown could be a key instrument for developers regarding distribution and players engagement/satisfaction.

"Offering an alternative marketplace capable of providing a truly effective service for both developers and users has been a challenge. We've been working for two years to put our entire audience at the service of Unity's developers. This project allows us to offer our more than 130 million monthly users a global and secure solution for acquiring games on Android" Luis Hernandez, Uptodown's CEO

In the first months of 2020, Unity saw an average of more than 5 billion downloads per month of applications built with Unity, making it one of the most important real-time 3D development tools in the world. With a one-stop distribution experience, UDP is the most efficient way for game developers to reach, publish, and operate their games across multiple stores in emerging markets.

Once registered in the Unity Distribution Portal, developers will be able to select the Uptodown App Store to easily and automatically distribute their software in a marketplace with more than 4.5 billion annual downloads.

Uptodown is an international platform for the digital distribution of applications specialized for Android, founded in 2002. Alternative and totally independent, this app store is based on the principle of respecting the privacy of the user, not being required to register and allowing software to be downloaded both from its own official app and through the web. It has a catalogue of more than 3.8 million apps, divided into thematic categories and hosted on its own servers, offering for each one an information sheet prepared by its team of editors and supplemented with the opinions of its users. Available in fifteen languages, it currently has 130 million active users worldwide, and facilitates more than 450 million downloads every month.

