Upton & Hatfield, LLP and Martin, Lord & Osman, P.A. to Expand Statewide Presence

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upton & Hatfield, LLP and Martin, Lord & Osman, P.A., two of New Hampshire's premier law firms, are proud to announce that the firms have joined to bring together two of New Hampshire's oldest firms, strengthen their statewide footprint, and expand their service capabilities in key practice areas, including real estate, business law, estate planning, probate administration, tax law, and alternative dispute resolution.

As part of the transition, Attorneys David S. Osman, Margaret A. Demos and Steven B. Goss have joined Upton & Hatfield. Each brings decades of experience and deep community roots that align with Upton & Hatfield's long-standing tradition of client-focused legal service across New Hampshire.

"We are thrilled to welcome David, Margaret, and Steve to Upton & Hatfield," said Todd C. Fahey, Managing Partner. "For more than a century, both firms have shared the same values—integrity, professionalism, and dedication to the people and communities of New Hampshire. Together we bring two longstanding firms under a shared commitment to high-quality legal service while maintaining the personal attention and excellence that define both firms."

Founded in 1901, Martin, Lord & Osman built a reputation for trusted counsel and enduring client relationships in Central and Northern New Hampshire. Its attorneys have long provided comprehensive representation in real estate, business, and estate planning matters for individuals, families, and businesses throughout the region.

The addition of Martin, Lord & Osman's attorneys to Upton & Hatfield continues the firm's more than 100-year tradition of growth and service. Upton & Hatfield, founded in 1908, represents individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm is known for its work in personal injury, employment law, medical malpractice, family law, business transactions, and municipal representation.

"This is a natural fit," added Margaret A. Demos, Managing Director of Martin, Lord & Osman, P.A. "By joining forces, we're combining two firms with rich histories and complementary strengths. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional legal representation statewide."

As a result, Upton & Hatfield expands its presence into the Lakes Region and North Country with offices in Laconia and Lancaster added to its current offices in Concord, Portsmouth and Peterborough, reaffirming its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal services to clients across the Granite State.

Media Contact:

Todd Fahey, Managing Partner

603-224-7791

[email protected]

SOURCE Upton & Hatfield