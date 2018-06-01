Upton 2 Solar Power Plant Achieves Commercial Operation

"When we announced the project a year ago, we did so knowing that Upton 2 was the perfect fit for Vistra's integrated business model," said Curt Morgan, the company's president and chief executive officer. "Through this project, we're enabling our Texas retail brand, TXU Energy, to enhance its retail solar offerings, and we're diversifying Luminant's generation fleet, as well. This project makes strategic sense for us as a business, and we're excited that it is officially powering Texas in time for the 2018 summer."

Upton 2 Solar Power Plant Facts

Sits on nearly 1,900 acres, roughly the equivalent of 1,424 football fields.

Consists of 718,000 photovoltaic solar panels.

180 MW capacity is enough to power approximately 56,700 average residences in the ERCOT market during normal weather conditions and 27,700 during periods of peak demand.

Platform for battery storage development and implementation.

Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) is a premier, integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Through its retail and generation businesses which include TXU Energy, Homefield Energy, Dynegy, and Luminant, Vistra operates in 12 states and six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S., with about 6,000 employees. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across five top retail states, and its generation fleet totals approximately 41,000 megawatts of highly efficient generation capacity, with a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, and solar facilities.

