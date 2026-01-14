Resale Leaders Surpass $300M in Sales and Continue Nationwide Expansion as Consumer Demand for Thrift Continues to Surge

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseCamp Franchising, the parent company of upscale thrift concepts Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid, today announced that it surpassed $300 million in system-wide sales in 2026, reflecting growth of more than 20% year-over-year. The milestone was fueled by strong performance across both existing and new locations, with record-breaking grand openings resetting the bar for what stores can achieve from day one.

Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid Cap Record-Breaking Year of Growth in 2025

"We're incredibly proud of the momentum we've built and the success our store owners are seeing in their local markets," said Tyler Gordon, Co-CEO of BaseCamp Franchising. "This past year showed what's possible when you combine dedicated entrepreneurs with unique concepts that are positioned to capitalize on a growing wave of customer demand."

Growth Across the Board: New Stores, New Milestones

In 2025, BaseCamp opened 22 new stores, bringing its total footprint to over 280 locations across 32 U.S. states and several international markets. The company expects to open 30+ new locations in 2026, driven by a robust development pipeline and growing interest from prospective franchisees.

"Our new stores aren't just launching with momentum, they're redefining what early-stage success looks like," mentioned Zach Gordon, Co-CEO. "We're proud to be partners with the franchisees that delivered these incredible results."

BaseCamp continues to attract a diverse and highly accomplished set of franchisees – from corporate executives and multi-unit franchise operators to first-time entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs are drawn by the opportunity to own a values-driven, community-focused business with standout economics.

Thrift Is Thriving

Consumer demand for secondhand shopping continues to climb, with the U.S. market now exceeding $50 billion in annual sales and growing 5x faster than traditional apparel retail. That growth is powered by shoppers who are increasingly value-driven and sustainably minded, while still looking for unique styles from top brands.

Even in a challenging macroeconomic climate, BaseCamp's brands are thriving. By marrying unbeatable prices, a boutique shopping experience, and tech-enabled operations, Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid deliver a customer experience unlike anything else in resale. That's one reason both brands are seeing incredible traction with both value-focused shoppers and thrift enthusiasts alike.

Building for the Future

BaseCamp continues to invest in what matters most: franchisee success. Over the course of 2025, BaseCamp released a wide range of new tools and support resources. Most notably was the launch of several meaningful enhancements to BaseCamp's proprietary software platform, Baseline. As the leading software platform within the resale space, Baseline offers dynamic pricing, smart inventory management systems, and real-time operational reporting. These tools provide franchise owners with data-driven insights and user-friendly operating systems, helping take the guesswork out of a business traditionally defined by complexity and subjectivity.

"We believe the best franchise brands combine strong economics with world-class support and continuous innovation – and that's what we're building," said Zach Gordon.

BaseCamp's progress hasn't gone unnoticed. Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid have been named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for over 10 consecutive years and are also included on the Franchise Times Top 400 and Franchise Business Review's Top 200. These recognitions affirm the brands' leadership in resale, franchising, and owner satisfaction.

"The progress across our two systems in 2025 was incredible, although we're even more energized by what lies ahead," said Tyler Gordon. "If we continue to execute against our vision, our hope is that customers will start asking themselves: 'Why would I ever pay full price again?'"

About BaseCamp Franchising

BaseCamp Franchising is the parent company of Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid, two fast-growing thrift franchise brands redefining the secondhand shopping experience. With 280+ stores in operation and a franchisee-first mindset, BaseCamp is committed to innovation, sustainability, and helping entrepreneurs build impactful, profitable businesses.

