Uptown Suites Partners with World Cinema to Offer a Personalized TV Experience to All Guests

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptown Suites has partnered with World Cinema, Inc. to provide Netflix to all extended stay properties. Uptown guests can now access their personal Netflix account conveniently from their room using World Cinema's WorldVue® platform. World Cinema's WorldVue® platform is completely customizable and fully 4k-compliant. WorldVue® enables guests to watch content from a large array of streaming apps including Netflix, Showtime, HBOGO and many more. With the addition of Netflix, WorldVue® empowered guests have access to the extensive library of award-winning original series, hit movies, comedy programming, documentaries and more.

"Having the ability to offer Netflix to the Uptown brand elevates our guest in-room experience," says Virginia Swords, Director of Marketing.

"WorldVue® has supplied clients with innovative technology to have their guests feel right at home. With a single click of a button on the remote, Uptown guests will have instant access to their Netflix content from their suite," said Nick Jones, World Cinema Executive Vice President.

About World Cinema:

World Cinema is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. From our start in 1974, we were one of the first property technology innovator. Today, we are building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video and data services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world.

About Uptown Suites:

Uptown Suites has recharged the extended stay experience with class-leading technology, a connected, home-like environment, and good old-fashioned customer service. Uptown Suites is setting a new standard for extended stay travel with affordable weekly and nightly rates. Uptown Suites and InTown Suites are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management. www.uptownsuites.com.

