Uptown Suites, South Metro Denver Chamber Invest in Each Other

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2019 initiative to double its national footprint and establish a base in the Denver area, Uptown Suites announced it raised its level of membership with the South Metro Denver Chamber to join the SMDC's Economic Development Group.

"We increased our level of membership with the South Metro Denver Chamber because we know it will boost brand awareness and facilitate a strong first year for us in Colorado," said Virginia Swords, Uptown Suites' Director of Marketing.

Swords said access to the SMDC's network of 800 regional businesses made the decision to become more involved with the Chamber an easy one.

"The Chamber has been instrumental in connecting us with the community," she said. "We're looking forward to growing our relationship with them and the state of Colorado for many years to come."

SMDC President and CEO Robert Golden said Uptown Suites' model of locating in tight-knit communities with ready access to local restaurants, transportation and entertainment aligns with the Chamber's goals of building thoughtful, connected business relationships in the region.

"We think Uptown Suites is a perfect partner, especially with the number of people who travel here for business and want to enjoy everything this area has to offer during their stay," Golden said. "We're happy to share our resources to give them a base as they expand in Colorado and nationally."

Uptown Suites recently opened pet-friendly extended stay locations in Centennial and Westminster, with plans to open a total of eight new properties across the United States. The apartment-style suites include in-room kitchens, on-site guest laundry, a 24/7 gym, grocery delivery, electric car charging stations, excellent Wi-Fi service and other amenities designed for families and business travelers.

About the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce

The SMDC began humbly and hasn't forgotten its roots. What started in 1921 as a small-town Chamber of Commerce has transformed to a regional player in South Denver. With over 800 members, the SMDC wields influence in four counties and 18 cities.

Through a variety of educational and networking events and subsequent collaboration, SMDC members have the opportunity to meet and get to know other business leaders who listen, bounce ideas back and forth, resolve issues, and find solutions to their mutual business challenges. More information is available at bestchamber.com .

