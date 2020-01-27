UPTOWN.com has become a leader in the market of finding luxury homes for the Rich & Famous

The Business of Finding Luxury Homes for People Including Hollywood Actors, Athletes, & Investors

PENTICTON, BC, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Finding luxury real estate for the rich and famous can be quite the task especially working with a range of unique property requests. While not all requests are as hard to match and not all clients are looking to spend millions of dollars, clients all want that special attention and the added personalized bonus of having an agent that heeds all requests.

With a vast range of clients, UPTOWN.com is often asked, "what are the craziest or most outlandish requests you get?" While many requests are for privacy, large square footage, a four-plus car garage, views and/or multiple pools. There are certainly more unique requests received.

Grant Cardone, an investor, wanted a unique property with just one level mansion spread across 25 acres in Miami, Florida. With a budget of 30 million, he also requested 5 million dollars' worth of palm trees around the property. This is what makes UPTOWN.com special, being able to find the perfect agent that caters to these types of unique requests from clients.

Andy Dick, an actor, also was looking for a unique luxury house. He wanted a home in Malibu that had a pool with a window. Seems reasonable enough. Except in this case, the window was to be inside the house, at basement level, so that he could watch people swimming. While there are lots of amazing homes for sale in Malibu, a request like this requires a special agent.

Whether a client wants a special house or just a normal house with lavish surroundings and a comfortable environment, UPTOWN.com is there to assist them with professionalism, from the simplest requests to the most extravagant needs.

UPTOWN.com focuses on finding agents that can provide its clients a luxury service, from start to finish. Grown to service thousands of clients nationwide while staying true to the luxury real estate market. All the agents partnered with are licensed realtors able to advise on all types of luxury properties.

