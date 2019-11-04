Uptown.com‌ ‌rebrands‌ ‌to‌ ‌service‌ ‌luxury‌ ‌real‌ ‌estate‌ ‌agents‌ ‌and‌ ‌buyers‌

PENTICTON, BC, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Established in 1993, Uptown.com is one of the oldest domains on the Internet and has evolved over time. It predates most websites in the real estate industry, including Remax (1995), Century 21 (1995), Coldwell Banker (1995), and newer ones such as Redfin (2000) and Zillow (2004). Now, 26 years later, Uptown.com is uniquely branding itself by focusing solely on the luxury real estate space.

The most common implementation of a real estate website is to publish listings from the various MLS feeds around the United States. This produces websites with the exact same listings, photos, and details, with little to no curation. It leaves buyers spending hours digging through content, while often missing the real gems that are either buried or not publicly listed.

Uptown.com found this process unacceptable for its high-end clientele, who range from Hollywood actors and professional athletes, to a growing number of high-net-worth individuals. Stephen Noton, the Founder and President of Uptown.com states, "When our clientele are looking to find a property, they want an agent to do the hard work of finding them the perfect property." Uptown.com has focused its services to cater to these types of buyers.

Mr. Noton built Uptown.com to help the growing number of boutique real estate agents specializing in servicing luxury buyers. He realized these agents' need for a better way to access luxury buyers. "Uptown.com allows luxury buyers to easily gain access to the best agent in the exact market their looking for a property in," notes Mr. Noton.

While Uptown.com operates nationwide, it is actually not itself a real estate agency. Rather, it is more of a matchmaker service, pairing buyers with the best agents to handle them. Mr. Noton is leveraging his skills in marketing and branding to ensure that when a luxury buyer is looking for a property, they will find and use Uptown.com to connect them with the best real estate agent.

