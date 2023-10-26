Uptrends.ai surpasses 10,000 users

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptrends, a new-age startup that monitors stock market news and delivers personalized alerts to subscribers using AI, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey. After launching in July of this year, Uptrends has surpassed 10,000 users, marking its rapid and promising ascent in the realm of consumer investing tools.

Uptrends has capitalized on a revolution in retail stock market investing of the past few years, helping investors ride the hype with its innovative platform designed to keep its subscribers informed about which stocks are trending in online chatter. The platform provides subscribers with timely, personalized insights into market trends and sentiment by aggregating data from various online sources, including news articles, social media, and market discussions.

"We couldn't be happier," said Ramsey Shaffer, Uptrends' co-founder and CEO. "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust and support of our growing user base. We're all about helping individuals make informed decisions in the stock market, and surpassing 10,000 users in such a short time validates the value we bring to our community."

Uptrends' user-friendly interface, robust monitoring algorithms, and personalized alerting capabilities have earned it a loyal and ever-expanding user base. Users rely on the platform to stay ahead of market shifts, discover trending news and events, and receive personalized alerts on stocks and trends that matter most to them.

"The beauty of Uptrends lies in its ability to empower users," said Sam Cartford, co-founder and CTO of the company. "We wanted to create a tool that levels the playing field in the stock market, making valuable insights accessible to both experienced and novice traders. This milestone is an indication that we're fulfilling that vision."

Uptrends' commitment to continuous innovation, and data accuracy has resonated with a diverse audience, from individual investors to financial professionals. As the platform continues to grow, the team is excited to roll out new features and improvements based on user feedback and market dynamics.

The company sees this milestone as just the beginning of an exciting journey toward making financial data more transparent, accessible, and understandable for everyone.

For media inquiries, please contact: Ramsey Shaffer, [email protected], 507-369-3443

Uptrends is a revolutionary stock market news monitoring platform launched in July 2023. Its mission is to help investors spend less time doomscrolling. With advanced algorithms and a user-friendly interface, Uptrends is changing the way individuals and professionals engage with financial markets.

