WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs , the leader in SQL-powered security analytics, announced [email protected] 2021 , the second annual conference hosted by Uptycs for security professionals. This year's conference will feature more than a dozen sessions, executive tracks, and hands-on workshops led by practitioners and industry experts from global brands including Comcast, Atlassian, Stripe, Postman, Ankura, and many others. All content sessions will be live-streamed on Wednesday, January 20 and Thursday, January 21 and shared on-demand after the conference at www.osqueryatscale.com .

"Osquery has become a foundational tool for visibility, yet operationalizing osquery at scale continues to be a significant engineering challenge across many organizations," said Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs. "Last year we launched the inaugural [email protected] conference after recognizing the need for a dedicated event where cyber security professionals could share operational osquery use cases and best practices — and it was very well received with more than 150 practitioners and industry leaders in attendance. This year, the virtual format enables us to welcome a more geographically diverse group of attendees and speakers while still providing opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange."

The topics covered at [email protected] span a range of security and IT admin uses in addition to emerging concepts such as consolidating tooling and solving for cross-functional security needs, cloud governance and compliance, advanced investigation and forensics, and more. Some of the confirmed speakers for the event include:

Erin Palmer, Director of Endpoint Security, Comcast

Josh Lemon, Managing Director (APAC Forensics & Response), Ankura

Kevin Paige, CISO, Flexport

Brendan Shaklovitz, Site Reliability Engineer, Atlassian

Ody Lupescu, VP of Security, Ethos Life

Ryan Nolette, Technical Security Lead, Postman

Rob Heaton, Security Engineer, Stripe

Grant Kahn, Director, Security Intelligence, Lookout

A full agenda will be released in the coming weeks.

To secure a ticket, apply for a speaking slot, or for ongoing agenda updates, please visit the [email protected] event site.

About Uptycs

Uptycs provides a SaaS and on-prem SQL-powered security analytics platform for security analysts, site reliability engineers, incident response teams, and IT professionals to observe and secure their productivity endpoints (macOS, Windows), server endpoints (Linux, containers), and cloud providers. A growing number of enterprises are using Uptycs for comprehensive security visibility at scale. Common use cases include fleet visibility, intrusion detection, vulnerability management, audit, and compliance for their laptops, servers, and cloud workloads. Learn more about Uptycs: https://www.uptycs.com

