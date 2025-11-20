Uptycs Launches Juno AI, the Industry's First Verifiable AI Security Analyst

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs, the leading unified cloud and workload security platform, today announced the launch of Juno AI, the industry's first verifiable AI Security Analyst. Juno is purpose-built to help cybersecurity teams cut through alert fatigue, reduce investigation times, and make faster, evidence-backed decisions with confidence.

Ganesh Pai, Founder and CEO at Uptycs, and Uma Reddy, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer at Uptycs. Juno, the industry's first verifiable AI Security Analyst.

Security analysts today face an overwhelming challenge: too many tools, too many alerts, and not enough time to separate the noise from the real threats. Traditional AI approaches often add complexity rather than clarity – creating new black boxes, hallucinated results, and higher costs.

Juno changes that. Fully embedded within the Uptycs platform, Juno AI acts as a trusted AI analyst that interprets detections, correlates signals, and surfaces real, verifiable insights – all in a single workflow. The result: faster investigations, fewer missed threats, and a dramatically lighter workload for security teams already stretched thin.

"Security teams are drowning in alerts, spending too much time proving what isn't a threat," said Uma Reddy, Chief Product Officer at Uptycs. "We built Juno to flip that equation. It doesn't add more noise; it brings clarity. Every answer is backed by evidence that analysts can see, verify, and trust."

A New Kind of AI for a Different Kind of Need

Juno AI isn't a chatbot. It's an AI-powered analyst designed to support real security workflows. Fully embedded within the Uptycs platform, Juno helps analysts interpret detections faster, triage incidents with confidence, and investigate findings without guesswork.

At the heart of Juno AI is verifiability: every output is backed by real log data, SQL queries, and a clear reasoning trail. Analysts can review the exact evidence behind every conclusion, maintaining confidence without losing control.

What Juno AI Can Do

Translate complex detections into plain English: Juno turns dense technical findings into clear, contextual summaries – alongside the raw evidence that supports them.

Juno turns dense technical findings into clear, contextual summaries – alongside the raw evidence that supports them. Accelerate investigations : Provide Juno with a CVE, blog post, or package list, and it will automatically build and execute the right queries to identify exposure.

: Provide Juno with a CVE, blog post, or package list, and it will automatically build and execute the right queries to identify exposure. Identify what's affected, and what isn't : Juno shows which assets are affected and which are not, cutting through alert fatigue and prioritizing what truly matters.

: Juno shows which assets are affected and which are not, cutting through alert fatigue and prioritizing what truly matters. Reduce verification time: Analysts can validate every insight, examining the underlying logic and data before acting, reducing both uncertainty and dwell time.

Built for Analysts. Backed by Security and Privacy.

Juno AI operates within the secure Uptycs environment, ensuring customer telemetry is never used to train external models. All features are optional, configurable, and privacy-focused, giving organizations complete control over their data.

By combining verifiable AI with Uptycs' unified telemetry model, Juno AI reduces investigation time, boosts analyst confidence, and reinforces trust in AI-driven decisions.

"Structured telemetry paired with major advances in agentic reasoning has created the perfect foundation for automated threat detection and response," said Ganesh Pai, CEO of Uptycs. "With Juno, Uptycs is redefining modern security operations with AI, much like CrowdStrike transformed EDR with SaaS."

