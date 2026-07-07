UpUp Casino opens to U.S. players with premium games free, faster redemptions, and a player-first rewards program

UpUp Casino, a free-to-play social sweepstakes platform built on player-first principles, officially launched today in the United States at upupcasino.com. The platform debuts with a premium game library, independently audited systems, and a legally compliant sweepstakes model that never requires a purchase or deposit to play or redeem real cash prizes.

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpUp Casino features a diverse collection of social and live games from globally recognised studios that power leading international iGaming brands — premium titles that are traditionally paid-to-play, now available free within the UpUp Casino sweepstakes experience. The platform operates using two virtual currencies: Gold Coins (GC) for entertainment gameplay and Sweep Coins (SC), which can be redeemed for real cash prizes.

The UpUp Casino platform features premium free-to-play casino games, daily promotions, fast redemptions, and a player-first rewards program for eligible U.S. players.

Built around a player-first rewards experience, UpUp Casino offers every new player a welcome gift upon signup, alongside a wide range of ongoing promotions and benefits. Players can enjoy daily rewards, weekly bonuses, coin package bonuses, limited-time coin boosts, refer-a-friend incentives, and more. The platform's VIP program further enhances the experience with boosted promotions, priority support, and exclusive tier-based rewards.

All eligible SC balances can be redeemed for real cash prizes through a redemption process designed for speed, security, and low minimum thresholds — ensuring rewards remain accessible to players.

UpUp Casino has been independently audited for security and fair-play integrity prior to launch and operates in compliance with U.S. sweepstakes promotional regulations. Player accounts are protected through industry-standard encryption, identity verification systems, and dedicated 24/7 customer support staffed by real people.

"Players deserve more — premium games without paywalls, faster redemptions, better rewards, and support from real people who genuinely care," said Angelina Upton, Founder of UpUp Casino. "We built UpUp Casino around those principles. This is what a modern player-first sweepstakes casino should look like."

About UpUp Casino

UpUp Casino is a free-to-play social sweepstakes platform focused on premium entertainment, player-first rewards, and fast, secure redemptions. No purchase is necessary to play or redeem prizes. The platform is legally compliant, independently audited, and operated under U.S. sweepstakes promotional regulations. Available to eligible U.S. residents aged 21+. Learn more at upupcasino.com.

Media Contact

E-mail : [email protected]

PR form: upupcasino.com/press-and-media

Social: @upupcasino on X, Facebook, and Instagram

Free to play. No purchase necessary. 21+ only. Sweepstakes rules apply. Not available in all states. See terms at upupcasino.com/general-terms

SOURCE UpUp Casino