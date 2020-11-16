Upward Graph of Autoimmune and Neurological Disorders Drives Demand Avenues in Immunoglobulins Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunoglobulins (Ig) refer to glycoproteins created by plasma cells. The global immunoglobulins market is foreseen to experience upward graph of revenues during assessment period of 2018 to 2026. This growth is attributed to plethora of factors. One of the key factors fueling market growth is increased use of these glycoproteins in various applications including immunology, hematology, and neurology.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research are of the opinion that the global immunoglobulins market is likely to garner the valuation of around US$ 20,757 Mn by the end of assessment period. One of the important factors fueling market demand is notable increase in number of populace living with various health issues associated with immunology, neurology, and hematology.

Key Findings of Immunoglobulins Market Report

The immunoglobulins market is predicted to show higher single digit growth during the forecast period 2018–2026.

Thus, the market is estimated to reach valuation of approximately US$ 20,757 Mn by 2026 end.

by 2026 end. Of the various applications, neurology is dominant segment in the immunoglobulins market.

In terms of route of administration, the intravenous segment accounted for lion's share in the market during 2017.

The abovementioned segment is foreseen to maintain its leading position during assessment period.

Another segment subcutaneous is likely to show promising growth in the market during forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

On regional front, North America is dominant segment in the immunoglobulins market.

Immunoglobulins Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The market for immunoglobulins is anticipated to gain promising growth opportunities on the back of growing awareness and increased acceptance of immunoglobulins products in the healthcare sector across the globe.

The advanced healthcare infrastructure together with increased product launch activities is likely to fuel the growth of the global immunoglobulins market from 2018 to 2026.

Rising number of patients with autoimmune and neurological disorders will fuel market growth in the years to come. In addition to this, increase in cases of various diseases such as autoimmune hemolytic anemia, primary humoral immunodeficiency, multiple sclerosis, kawasaki syndrome, and immune thrombocytopenia purpura is estimated to help in driving the sales of immunoglobulins market in the upcoming years.

In recent period, there is remarkable growth in older population in all worldwide locations. This population base is at high risk of acquiring various diseases including autoimmune disease. This factor is likely to boost the demand opportunities in global immunoglobulins market during the assessment period.

However, the market for immunoglobulins is likely to experience sluggish growth owing to expensive nature of treatments and critical side effects related to infusions.

Immunoglobulins Market: Competitive Assessment

Major enterprises operating in the immunoglobulins market are growing focus on employing various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. These moves are helping them grow regional presence as well as gain leading position in the market for immunoglobulins.

This aside, many vendors are investing heavily in research and development activities. Owing to all these activities, the global immunoglobulins market is predicted to show upward revenues curve during the forecast period.

The list of important companies working in the immunoglobulins market includes CSL Behring, Shire, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion Biopharma Inc, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, Octapharma, Sanquin, LFB SA, and Biotest AG.

The immunoglobulins market can be segmented as follows:

By Applications

Neurology

Immunology

Hematology

Others

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

By End-user

Hospital

Clinic

Homecare

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

