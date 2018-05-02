Upward Projects Names Kristina Cashman As New CFO

"I'm beyond ecstatic to join such a locally beloved and magnetic company like Upward Projects. I've been a guest of Postino since I discovered its original location in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood. Upward Projects has cultivated such a remarkable and fresh, people-first company culture. Combined with a solid partner like Brentwood, there's an exciting path ahead of us. The opportunity to be a part of Upward Projects is absolutely thrilling."

Cashman, who graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelors of Business Administration (and captained UT's NCAA women's volleyball team to back-to-back Final Four appearances), started her career at Ernst & Young before spending a decade as the Controller/CFO for P.F. Chang's China Bistro, helping the Scottsdale-based company grow from four locations into an international brand with nearly $1 billion in annual sales, and taking them public in 1998. Next, Cashman served as the CFO of Eddie V's Restaurants in Scottsdale, playing a key role in its successful sale to Darden Restaurants. Most recently, Cashman served as the CFO of the fast-growing Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Austin, TX.

"Kristina's the perfect fit. Not only is she a heavy hitter that brings deep knowledge, experience and an incredible track record of success, but she's culturally aligned with what we're set out to do – grow this company with an unwavering interest in protecting its soul and authenticity," says Upward Projects CEO and Co-Founder, Lauren Bailey.

"I've watched Upward Projects grow and thrive for years. The team is stacked with some of the most talented and passionate individuals you'll meet," Cashman says. "It's an honor to join forces and be a part of the magic that is Upward Projects."

About Upward Projects

Upward Projects creates inspired restaurants that are connected to the communities they serve. Founded 17 years ago with the Valley's original local wine cafe, Postino Arcadia, and formalized as Upward Projects in 2009, owners Craig DeMarco and Lauren Bailey built a foundation on historically relevant buildings integral to the neighborhoods they surround. Hallmarks include pairing delicious food with local ingredients, bespoke beverage programs and a warm, friendly culture that brings everyone together. Upward Projects also promotes in-fill development by focusing on adaptive reuse projects and creating modern "third places" that enhance the neighborhood culture they inhabit. For 2018, Upward Projects opened their first Texas location, inside Heights Mercantile in the Heights neighborhood of Houston, announced two new locations coming to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and a second outpost of Postino WineCafé in the Denver market. www.upwardprojects.com

