Upward Trend Continues for U.S. Drilling Activity - S&P Global Platts

HOUSTON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics today announced the U.S. rig count for March 2018 was 1,095, up 18 (+2%) from February 2018, and up 194 (+22%) from March 2017. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

  • March U.S. land rig count: 1,053, up 17 (+2%) from the previous month and up 201 (+24%) from March 2017
  • March U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 42, up 1 (+2%) from the previous month and down 7 (-14%) from March 2017

"We're seeing solid sequential gains in the month-to-month rig count," said S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan. "The bulk of the land-rig improvement was from increased drilling in Texas. A further breakout of the growth factors shows that the Permian Basin accounted for half the growth, with the remainder comprised of additional East Texas and South Texas drilling."  

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts














Mar
2018

Feb
2018

Month
over
Month
Change

%
Change

Mar
2017

Variance
Year
over
Year
(YOY)

YOY %
Variance

Colorado

30

32

-2

-6%

31

-1

-3%

Louisiana

44

47

-3

-6%

40

4

10%

New Mexico

86

90

-4

-4%

48

38

79%

North Dakota

54

51

3

6%

43

11

26%

Oklahoma

138

133

5

4%

124

14

11%

Texas

531

511

20

4%

435

96

22%

Rest of U.S. Land

170

172

-2

-1%

131

39

30%

U.S. Land Subtotal

1,053

1,036

17

2%

852

201

24%

U.S. Inland Waters

8

6

2

33%

15

-7

-47%

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

34

35

-1

-3%

34

0

0%

U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico

42

41

1

2%

49

-7

-14%

Total U.S. Rig Count

1,095

1,077

18

2%

901

194

22%

CONTACT
Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

