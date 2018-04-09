Upward Trend Continues for U.S. Drilling Activity - S&P Global Platts

HOUSTON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics today announced the U.S. rig count for March 2018 was 1,095, up 18 (+2%) from February 2018, and up 194 (+22%) from March 2017. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.
- March U.S. land rig count: 1,053, up 17 (+2%) from the previous month and up 201 (+24%) from March 2017
- March U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 42, up 1 (+2%) from the previous month and down 7 (-14%) from March 2017
"We're seeing solid sequential gains in the month-to-month rig count," said S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan. "The bulk of the land-rig improvement was from increased drilling in Texas. A further breakout of the growth factors shows that the Permian Basin accounted for half the growth, with the remainder comprised of additional East Texas and South Texas drilling."
|
S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts
|
Mar
|
Feb
|
Month
|
%
|
Mar
|
Variance
|
YOY %
|
Colorado
|
30
|
32
|
-2
|
-6%
|
31
|
-1
|
-3%
|
Louisiana
|
44
|
47
|
-3
|
-6%
|
40
|
4
|
10%
|
New Mexico
|
86
|
90
|
-4
|
-4%
|
48
|
38
|
79%
|
North Dakota
|
54
|
51
|
3
|
6%
|
43
|
11
|
26%
|
Oklahoma
|
138
|
133
|
5
|
4%
|
124
|
14
|
11%
|
Texas
|
531
|
511
|
20
|
4%
|
435
|
96
|
22%
|
Rest of U.S. Land
|
170
|
172
|
-2
|
-1%
|
131
|
39
|
30%
|
U.S. Land Subtotal
|
1,053
|
1,036
|
17
|
2%
|
852
|
201
|
24%
|
U.S. Inland Waters
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
33%
|
15
|
-7
|
-47%
|
U.S. Gulf of Mexico
|
34
|
35
|
-1
|
-3%
|
34
|
0
|
0%
|
U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico
|
42
|
41
|
1
|
2%
|
49
|
-7
|
-14%
|
Total U.S. Rig Count
|
1,095
|
1,077
|
18
|
2%
|
901
|
194
|
22%
