Upward Trend Continues for U.S. Drilling Activity - S&P Global Platts

"We're seeing solid sequential gains in the month-to-month rig count," said S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan. "The bulk of the land-rig improvement was from increased drilling in Texas. A further breakout of the growth factors shows that the Permian Basin accounted for half the growth, with the remainder comprised of additional East Texas and South Texas drilling."

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts





























Mar

2018 Feb

2018 Month

over

Month

Change %

Change

Mar

2017 Variance

Year

over

Year

(YOY) YOY %

Variance Colorado 30 32 -2 -6%

31 -1 -3% Louisiana 44 47 -3 -6%

40 4 10% New Mexico 86 90 -4 -4%

48 38 79% North Dakota 54 51 3 6%

43 11 26% Oklahoma 138 133 5 4%

124 14 11% Texas 531 511 20 4%

435 96 22% Rest of U.S. Land 170 172 -2 -1%

131 39 30% U.S. Land Subtotal 1,053 1,036 17 2%

852 201 24% U.S. Inland Waters 8 6 2 33%

15 -7 -47% U.S. Gulf of Mexico 34 35 -1 -3%

34 0 0% U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico 42 41 1 2%

49 -7 -14% Total U.S. Rig Count 1,095 1,077 18 2%

901 194 22%

