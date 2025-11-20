Upway and Aventon Launch America's Largest e-Bike Trade-In Program

Holiday Campaign Offers $200 Bonus for Trade-Ins Through December 24

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upway, the global leader in professionally certified e-bikes and Aventon, the leading e-bike manufacturer in the U.S today announced a strategic partnership with the launch of the Aventon Re-Frame Program, powered by Upway, America's largest e-bike trade-in initiative

This program, powered by Upway's technology, is rolling out across 165 Aventon Signature Dealers nationwide, giving more than 200 million Americans the opportunity to trade-in their ebike at their local bike shop while upgrading to a new Aventon model.

Upway partners with Aventon to launch the Aventon Re-Frame Program, its largest e-bike trade-in program in the U.S.

To celebrate the launch, a holiday campaign will run from November 17 through December 24, offering riders a $200 bonus when trading-in an e-bike toward a new Aventon.

A simple and convenient way to upgrade your ride

The Aventon Re-Frame Program is designed to make upgrading to a new Aventon model straightforward and transparent. Consumers can bring their current e-bike to a participating dealer, receive an instant valuation using Upway's real-time pricing tool, and apply the trade-in value toward a new Aventon purchase.

This is the largest program ever launched by Upway, which has powered tens of thousands of trade-ins globally since 2022. Upway manages the process for dealers by purchasing and handling logistics. Each bike is then rigorously refurbished through a 50-point inspection at Upway's UpCenters in New York and Los Angeles and resold with a one-year warranty, aggressively extending their lifecycle and advancing the goal of putting 1 million e-bikes back on the road by 2030.

Partnering with Aventon, the leader in the U.S. e-bike market, underscores the strength and reliability of our service," said Maxime Renson, General Manager USA at Upway. "Together, we're expanding access to safe, high-performance e-bikes nationwide and driving progress toward a more sustainable mobility future."

Supporting local dealers

The program also provides a powerful economic stimulus for the local bike economy by transforming traditional dealer challenges into opportunities. The Aventon Re-Frame Program is a guaranteed sales tool built specifically to support shops, giving them a simple way to take used e-bikes and turn this into guaranteed new sales. By driving in-store traffic, it ensures customers visit the shop, creating opportunities to sell accessories, other services and stimulates circular retail growth.

"We are excited to announce the Aventon Re-Frame Powered by Upway Program to make premium eBikes more accessible than ever," said Malte Homeyer, Global Brand Director at Aventon. "This program ensures more riders can experience Aventon's design and performance, while giving our bikes a second life. This is a win for the environment, a win for our customers looking to upgrade, and a significant win for our Signature Dealers."

About Aventon

Aventon is the biggest e-Bike manufacturer in the U.S., focused on delivering high-quality, high-performance, and competitively priced e-bikes for commuters and recreational riders. Aventon is committed to making premium e-mobility accessible through a robust online presence and a network of over 1,800 bike shops nationwide.

About Upway

Founded in Paris in 2021, Upway is the global leader in professionally refurbished e-bikes, operating in nine countries including the United States. Its mission is to offer a premium second-hand choice by giving e-bikes a new life and making sustainable mobility accessible to the greatest number of people. Upway relies on recognized industrial expertise, proprietary technology, and a steadfast commitment to the circular economy. Since its creation, the company has refurbished and sold over 100,000 e-bikes and aims to put more than one million back into circulation by 2030. Upway buys e-bikes from major brands from professional and private customers, refurbishes them through a rigorous 50-point inspection at its UpCenters (including those in New York and Los Angeles), and sells them online at up to 60% less than the new price, guaranteed for one year and delivered directly to the home. This commitment to trust and scale is backed by over $125 million in total funding.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Upway