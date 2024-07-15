Upwell Water LLC Adds Stuart Bernstein and Nicole Neeman Brady to its Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upwell Water LLC, a leading tech-enabled water resource and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Bernstein and Nicole Neeman Brady to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Stuart Bernstein is a pioneer in sustainable investing and finance. He is the Founder and Managing Member of Sustainable Capital, having previously served as a long-time Partner at Goldman Sachs Group. Mr. Bernstein founded the Clean Technology and Renewables Group at Goldman Sachs, where he advised, financed and invested in clean technology companies worldwide. Mr. Bernstein holds degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.

Ms. Nicole Neeman Brady joins the board with a wealth of experience in water supply, treatment, and utility management. She recently served as Vice President of the Board of Water and Power Commissioners at the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, and has held executive roles at Southern California Edison, including serving as Founding CEO of Edison Water Resources, a distributed water treatment company. Ms. Neeman Brady is a graduate of Brown University and Harvard Business School.

Mr. Geoff Adamson, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Upwell Water, said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with esteemed operators and investors, such as Stuart and Nicole. They bring deep and relevant backgrounds to our mission to ensure a safe and sustainable water future."

Mr. Harsh Rajamani, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Asset Management of Upwell Water, added, "Nicole's combined experience as a water supply, treatment, and utility executive is rare in our industry, and will help us grow our platforms in each of those areas. Stuart not only has experience running a principal investing business at the intersection of technology and natural resources but also has almost two decades of experience in capital markets. We're grateful that he will lend his decades of experience in growing climate-focused companies to support our vision of a sustainable water future."

The addition of Mr. Bernstein and Ms. Neeman Brady to Upwell Water's Board of Advisors underscores the company's commitment to bringing world-renowned leaders to enable growth of its solutions to water scarcity, pollution, and aging infrastructure.

Mr. Bernstein and Ms. Neeman Brady join Ms. Ann Veneman, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Mr. Brace Young, former CEO of Mariner Investment Group and Partner at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Raimund Grube, Managing Director at Quinnbrook Infrastructure Partners, and The Honorable Mary K. Bush, President of Bush International and former U.S. representative to the board of the International Monetary Fund.

For more information, please visit www.water.llc.

About Upwell Water LLC:

Upwell Water LLC is a tech-enabled water resource and infrastructure company and one of the fastest-growing businesses in the water industry. The firm addresses the increasingly acute problems of water scarcity, pollution and aging infrastructure with solutions in water supply, treatment, and utilities. Upwell Water is supported by an investor consortium led by Crestview Partners, Watermark Capital, and Upwell LLC.

