Uqora Conducts Clinical Trial to Expand Research on Urinary Health and Urinary Tract Infections

"In 2014, I had 8 UTIs," says Ryan. "If you get UTIs, then you understand how awful the cycle can be. I was told repeatedly there was little I could do. I disagreed and was inspired to start looking for ways to begin my own proactive approach to overall urinary health."

According to Ryan, it was this impetus that inspired the founding of Uqora and the development of the unique line of Uqora products, geared toward helping women who also need support with urinary health.

Uqora products contain no antibiotics or other medications. Instead, they're composed of beneficial, science-backed ingredients including d-mannose, vitamin C, vitamin B6, green tea extract, and curcumin, all of which aid in cleansing the urinary tract in different ways. Uqora products, taken daily as powdered drink mix and tablets, effectively boost urinary health.

Clinical trials to measure the effectiveness of Uqora's line of health products are currently underway, comprised of female volunteers who suffered two or more UTIs in the previous six months. The study includes 360 participants and is divided into two groups: Group 1 receives placebo supplements. Group 2 receives Uqora supplements. The study is conducted blindly, and published results are expected in January of 2021.

Urinary tract infections affect millions of women every year and is the second-most-common infection in the nation. With this study, Uqora, founded by Ryan and Gordon, hopes to expand awareness about managing urinary health without the over-prescribing of antibiotics.

Founded in 2015 by Jenna Ryan and Spencer Gordon, Uqora provides science-backed, antibiotic-free solutions for urinary tract health. The San Diego-based company was inspired by Ryan's battle with recurring UTIs which traditional medicine failed to relieve. Today, Uqora helps thousands of women take a proactive approach to their own urinary health. Uqora's products feature a more natural approach to urinary health, offering a sustainable solution to urinary tract health. Uqora is a privately held company.

