Uqora Develops the First Non-Antibiotic Treatment Option for UTIs

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uqora announces the launch of a new drug development program for the non-antibiotic treatment of urinary tract infection (UTIs) caused by E. coli. Currently, UTIs can only be treated with antibiotics; however antibiotic-resistance continues to rise leaving many patients in a vicious cycle of repeat infections. With this innovation, Uqora continues to expand its holistic and proactive approach to total urinary health care.

UTIs remain the second most common cause for prescribing antibiotics and one of the most prevalent types of infections. The symptoms from these infections lead to an estimated 10 million office visits and 3 million emergency room visits every year. Over 13% of the female adult population experience UTIs at least once in a 12 month period with many women experiencing multiple infections every year.

For those who experience frequent UTIs, regular (and sometimes daily) prescriptions of antibiotics are often the only measure of treatment available, which has significant drawbacks. The World Health Organization indicates that the resistance rate to antibiotics used to treat UTIs is estimated between 25% and 50%.

80%-90% of all urinary tract infections are caused by uropathogenic E. coli. Uqora's new novel drug would be the first of its kind and has the potential to significantly decrease the amount of UTIs that would require antibiotic intervention, therefore reducing the burden and development of antibiotic-resistant E. coli. This new drug works by limiting the E. coli's ability to replicate resulting in reduced risk of infection and preventing the need for antibiotic intervention from the onset.

The key benefit in Uqora's approach versus traditional antibiotics is this new drug suppresses bacterial growth, it does not kill the bacteria. Antibiotic resistance develops when bacteria are selectively killed, leaving only bacteria that have developed a resistant gene. When these remaining bacteria replicate, all new bacteria will also possess this resistant gene. By reducing the risk of incurring a UTI that would require antibiotic use, this new drug is a proactive solution to treat UTIs from the start.

"The next time an infection occurs, the same antibiotic may not be as effective or, eventually, not effective at all" says Spencer Gordon, COO and head of clinical development. "This can make recurrent UTIs difficult to treat. Our innovation would provide an effective treatment option that can be used repeatedly without the side effects of antibiotics."

Uqora's drug is currently in preclinical development. At this stage, the drug candidate is known to have an excellent safety and toxicology profile.

About Uqora

Founded in 2017 by Jenna Ryan and Spencer Gordon, Uqora is a biotechnology company focused on urinary tract health. The San Diego-based company was inspired by Ryan's personal battle with recurring UTIs and mission to mitigate antibiotic use and reliance. Uqora has developed next-generation health products for proactive urinary tract care and continues to expand high-quality research on UTI health and prevention. Uqora's product line also includes over-the- counter drugs and diagnostics.

